Chantae Cann Unveils New Kia Video Featuring Phonte
New 'Kia Soul Jam' web series featuring singer Phonte (Foreign Exchange)
The overall partnership between Kia and Chantae was established late 2017, as she states, "As Kia continues to open doors for innovation in the auto industry, as well as forward thinking in the arts, we will continue to express our extreme gratitude for this tremendous opportunity, and look forward to many more!" Chantae released three episodes thus far for their web series, featuring special guest artists and musicians: Peter Collins, The Fuzz Band, and Michael League (Snarky Puppy). The 4th episode was captured in Raleigh, NC, and includes a warm introduction of Phonte acknowledging his reverence for Chantae, stating "I am here with my sister...I could not think of a better way to spend my day." The episode gradually transcends with the two serenading their soulful rendition of Michael Jackson's "I Can't Help It",with percussionist Josh Foster. With the unveiling of this episode and collaboration with Phonte, "I am so honored to have this great man be apart," states Chantae. "Phonte is someone I have had the pleasure of working with for many years and he has been an amazing friend."
Currently, Chantae is gearing up for her upcoming shows in Los Angeles, New Orleans (Essence Festival), and London, UK, to name a few. She recently performed at the annual Capital Jazz Festival in front of a sold out audience, with musicians Jeff Bradshaw and Snarky Puppy. For more information about "The Kia Sol Empowered Tour", please visit: www.chantaecann.com or @chantaecann (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram). Kia Soul Jam Ep.4 full video:https://youtu.be/
