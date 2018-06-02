 
News By Tag
* Chantae Cann
* Phonte
* Kia Motors America
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

Chantae Cann Unveils New Kia Video Featuring Phonte

New 'Kia Soul Jam' web series featuring singer Phonte (Foreign Exchange)
 
 
Kia Soul Jam Ep.4 feat. Phonte
Kia Soul Jam Ep.4 feat. Phonte
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Chantae Cann
* Phonte
* Kia Motors America

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Features

ATLANTA - June 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Celebrated singer and songwriter, Chantae Cann (Chantae), has partnered with Kia Motors America (KMA) for the Kia Soul Jam web series, in-correlation with her promo tour. The company has provided the tour with a Kia Soul Turbo, where Chantae will have live jam sessions inside the vehicle with special guest performances in the following cities: New York City, Atlanta, Washington, DC, Raleigh, NC, and Los Angeles. Chantae will release her fourth episode for the web series that will feature Grammy Nominated singer, songwriter, and rapper, Phonte (The Foreign Exchange).

The overall partnership between Kia and Chantae was established late 2017, as she states, "As Kia continues to open doors for innovation in the auto industry, as well as forward thinking in the arts, we will continue to express our extreme gratitude for this tremendous opportunity, and look forward to many more!" Chantae released three episodes thus far for their web series, featuring special guest artists and musicians: Peter Collins, The Fuzz Band, and Michael League (Snarky Puppy). The 4th episode was captured in Raleigh, NC, and includes a warm introduction of Phonte acknowledging his reverence for Chantae, stating "I am here with my sister...I could not think of a better way to spend my day." The episode gradually transcends with the two serenading their soulful rendition of Michael Jackson's "I Can't Help It",with percussionist Josh Foster. With the unveiling of this episode and collaboration with Phonte,  "I am so honored to have this great man be apart," states Chantae. "Phonte is someone I have had the pleasure of working with for many years and he has been an amazing friend."

Currently, Chantae is gearing up for her upcoming shows in Los Angeles, New Orleans (Essence Festival), and London, UK, to name a few. She recently performed at the annual Capital Jazz Festival in front of a sold out audience, with musicians Jeff Bradshaw and Snarky Puppy. For more information about "The Kia Sol Empowered Tour", please visit: www.chantaecann.com or @chantaecann (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram). Kia Soul Jam Ep.4 full video:https://youtu.be/Wk7KtBw8NiQ

End
Source:Chantae Cann
Email:***@alist-co.com Email Verified
Tags:Chantae Cann, Phonte, Kia Motors America
Industry:Music
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alist Events Marketing, LLC News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share