Watertown, CT Entrepreneur Opens 3,000 Square Foot Co-Working Space In Siemon Building

Business coach Doreen Dilger has opened the 3,000 sq. ft. Princeton Venture Hub co-working space in the historic Siemon Building in downtown Watertown, CT. The location features a media recording room, three conference rooms, kitchen, and much more.
 
 
WATERTOWN, Conn. - June 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Watertown resident, author, speaker, mentor, and business coach Doreen Dilger has opened a new shared workspace to provide local professionals and small businesses with an alternative to the distractions of working from their home.

Time management and productivity expert, artist, and Certified Manifest Method Coach Doreen Dilger is the founder of the Princeton Venture Hub which is designed as a collaborative office space within the Siemon Building in Watertown. "This space is meant to provide its members with both freedom and flexibility to productively conduct their work," stated Dilger.

"My vision for Princeton Venture Hub is to become an extension of our members' homes, where people can come in and work, collaborate and take inspiration from each other. This space is for anyone who could work from home or on the road, but desires a more professional environment to get work done or to meet with clients without the noise and distractions of a coffee shop."

Princeton Venture Hub offers 3,000-square feet of workspace on the 3rd floor of Watertown's historic Princeton building. The newly-created third-floor space offers assigned or drop-in workspaces, a lounge area, private rooms, a kitchen, plus 12, 30, and 100-person conference rooms, and a media room to conduct live or taped interviews for the websites and social media platforms.

"There are a few other co-working spaces in Connecticut," continued Dilger, "however ours is the only one that offers the use of a media room, complete with professional lighting and a green screen for either podcasts or video production."

Member plans at Princeton Venture Hub include day passes, a variety of monthly plans, plus hourly conference room rentals. Members can take advantage of such benefits as access to secure and fast WiFi, free networking, lunch and learn events, discounted program workshops, entrepreneurial and business services, plus access to the Princeton building's fitness center.

Princeton Venture Hub is located on the third floor of 27 Siemon Company Drive in Suite 304E in Watertown. For more information http://www.princetonventurehub.com, or contact Doreen Dilger directly at 203-441-5751 or via email to doreen@doreendilger.com.

Doreen Dilger
doreen@doreendilger.com
203-441-5751
