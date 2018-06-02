News By Tag
Cushman & Wakefield Named Leasing Agent for 2501 North 15th Street in Philadelphia
Unparalleled Proximity to Center City Makes Warehouse/Distribution Asset an Ideal Last Mile and Fleet Delivery Solution
The 95,000-square-
"There has been a significant increase in demand from e-commerce retailers for infill warehouse/distribution space to better service the growing Philadelphia population,"
"We are very bullish on Philadelphia as well as the industrial real estate sector as a whole," said Corniche Capital President David Ebrahimzadeh. "There is a void in the Philadelphia market to satisfy last mile delivery, which we are hoping to fill."
A large and diverse demographic can be accessed from this location. Retailers, distribution companies and manufacturers can reach Philadelphia's growing millennial population and increasing population of former suburbanites relocating back to the downtown.
The city is enjoying the longest period of economic expansion in the last 50 years, adding 55,100 jobs since 2010 and showing positive job growth in 12 of the last 13 years. Over the past five years, 26 percent of all in-movers have moved to downtown Philadelphia. Greater Center City, which welcomed an estimated 190,000 new residents in 2017, is the fastest-growing residential area.
Access to the Mainline, Chestnut Hill and the large residential population in Northeast Philadelphia is another attraction, Marshall noted. "The critical mass of talent in Philadelphia is a powerful draw for employers, as 79 percent of downtown residents have a bachelor's degree or higher, and employers have exposure to a steady stream of graduates from 15 area colleges and universities."
Millennials comprise 40 percent of the downtown population, he added, followed closely by empty nesters and growing numbers of families with children. "As a result, a total of 23,385 residential units have been added in Greater Center City since 2000, with a record-setting 2,680 new apartments, single-family homes and condominiums constructed in 2017."
Employees commuting from outside the city to 2501 North 15th Street property are only one block from connecting to the city's multimodal transit system, which includes light and regional rail and bus lines. The system provides more than a million suburban residents with a level of accessibility unmatched in the region.
"With e-commerce continuing to gain share of total retail sales, we are confident that tenants looking for distribution space in the market will react favorably to the building's prime location," said Marshall.
