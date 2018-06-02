 
News By Tag
* Tool Hire
* Construction
* Pasma Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Croydon
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432


The Hireman Opens New South London Depot in Croydon - Serving Kent, Surrey, Sussex

The new depot helps take The Hireman's award-winning service further south, to sites in Maidstone and Guildford and even as far as Brighton.
 
CROYDON, England - June 7, 2018 - PRLog -- The Hireman, a London based tool hire company, has opened a fourth depot, based in Croydon, to serve south London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

The new depot will improve the speed, regularity and range of deliveries while also allowing them to hold more equipment in stock. It will boost the service out to towns like Maidstone, Guildford and Brighton. These southern areas can now expect multiple site visits per day if required.

A new south London depot allows the existing depots to focus their efforts on improving the tool hire service and range of deliveries across London and the surrounding area. The central London depot will be concentrating on the City area, while the east and west depots can deliver more regularly to Reading, Milton Keynes, Cambridge and Colchester.

The south London depot provides a third accredited PASMA training centre, and in a first for The Hireman it has enough space to erect towers inside if required.

Croydon is undergoing a £5.2bn regeneration programme, making it a great place for a growing business in the construction industry to be based. Many Hireman customers have construction projects in Croydon and across south London, which will be much better served thanks to this new depot.

https://www.thehireman.co.uk/contact-us

Contact
The Hireman
***@thehireman.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@thehireman.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Tool Hire, Construction, Pasma Training
Industry:Construction
Location:Croydon - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Hireman News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share