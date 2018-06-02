The Hireman Opens New South London Depot in Croydon - Serving Kent, Surrey, Sussex

The new depot helps take The Hireman's award-winning service further south, to sites in Maidstone and Guildford and even as far as Brighton.

-- The Hireman, a London based tool hire company, has opened a fourth depot, based in Croydon, to serve south London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex.The new depot will improve the speed, regularity and range of deliveries while also allowing them to hold more equipment in stock. It will boost the service out to towns like Maidstone, Guildford and Brighton. These southern areas can now expect multiple site visits per day if required.A new south London depot allows the existing depots to focus their efforts on improving the tool hire service and range of deliveries across London and the surrounding area. The central London depot will be concentrating on the City area, while the east and west depots can deliver more regularly to Reading, Milton Keynes, Cambridge and Colchester.The south London depot provides a third accredited PASMA training centre, and in a first for The Hireman it has enough space to erect towers inside if required.Croydon is undergoing a £5.2bn regeneration programme, making it a great place for a growing business in the construction industry to be based. Many Hireman customers have construction projects in Croydon and across south London, which will be much better served thanks to this new depot.