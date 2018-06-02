Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Law Office of Liza R. Galindo as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Law Office of Liza R. Galindo Group as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Law Office of Liza R. Galindo will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.saWelcome to the Law Office of Liza R. Galindo, P.A. We are a private law firm dedicated to the areas of family and immigration law. We offer consultations in English and Spanish. Please contact our office to schedule a consultation with the attorney to see how we can fight for your right to stay. We look forward to helping you with your legal needs.The mission of our firm is to in a professional manner help you resolve your legal needs while providing excellent customer service. Our legal team will listen to your needs, allocate the necessary time to properly handle the case and will most importantly make sure you are maintained informed of your case status. Our mission is to make sure there is always open lines of communication. Our attorneys make sure every client is fully aware of and understands the legal issue(s) in their case and how together they will proceed with the case to obtain success.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.