Berks County Orthodontist Accepting New Patients

The team of Berks County orthodontists at Exeter Orthodontics is now welcoming new patients to their Reading office.
 
 
The Berks County orthodontists are offering affordable braces in Reading, PA
READING, Pa. - June 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Berks County orthodontists at Exeter Orthodontics in Reading are now accepting new patients. Both children and adults can find affordable orthodontic care.

Braces in Reading cost only $3,995, a fraction of the price other orthodontists in Reading, Wyomissing, or surrounding areas may charge. This low price includes x-rays, retainers, and repairs.

"For many families, the cost of braces is a burden," says Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Reading.  "We're striving to change that by offering high-quality care at affordable prices."

In addition to affordable braces, Invisalign aligners are also available from Exeter Orthodontics. Invisalign in Reading also costs $3,995 and is a convenient option for patients who may want straighter teeth without the hassle of wires or brackets.

The team of orthodontists in Reading will help patients choose which orthodontic treatment plan is right for their lifestyle and smile. To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Reading, request an appointment with the team at Exeter Orthodontics today by visiting http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. Exeter Orthodontics is accepting new patients at all seven of its eastern Pennsylvania locations.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Contact
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
End
Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
Tags:Berks County Orthodontist, Braces In Reading Pa, Invisalign In Reading Pa
Industry:Health
Location:Reading - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
