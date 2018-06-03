News By Tag
Berks County Orthodontist Accepting New Patients
The team of Berks County orthodontists at Exeter Orthodontics is now welcoming new patients to their Reading office.
Braces in Reading cost only $3,995, a fraction of the price other orthodontists in Reading, Wyomissing, or surrounding areas may charge. This low price includes x-rays, retainers, and repairs.
"For many families, the cost of braces is a burden," says Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Reading. "We're striving to change that by offering high-quality care at affordable prices."
In addition to affordable braces, Invisalign aligners are also available from Exeter Orthodontics. Invisalign in Reading also costs $3,995 and is a convenient option for patients who may want straighter teeth without the hassle of wires or brackets.
The team of orthodontists in Reading will help patients choose which orthodontic treatment plan is right for their lifestyle and smile. To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Reading, request an appointment with the team at Exeter Orthodontics today by visiting http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/
About Exeter Orthodontics:
Contact
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
End
