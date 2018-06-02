Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes BurgerFi as a New Platinum Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes BurgerFi as a platinum Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as BurgerFi will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.BurgerFi arrived on the scene in February 2011, in sunny Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida. Six years and millions of branded- burger buns later, we've become the go-to burger restaurant for good times and great food, with nearly 100 locations across the U.S. and beyond.We've been named among the "Top 50 Movers and Shakers" by Fast Casual Magazine, "#1 Fastest Growing Company" by Techonomic, "Top Brands of 2014" by FastCasual.com, "Franchise of the Year" by QSR Magazine, and part of the 2017 "Franchise 500" by Entrepreneur. Naturally, we've nabbed "Best Burger" nods more times than we can count. But the one thing we always call ourselves? Really, really passionate about our food and service.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.