BIM Service Provider Partaking @AU 2018 London Conference
BIM service provider Pinnacle Infotech participating at AU 2018, London on 19-20 June. Visit Pinnacle Infotech Booth Number QS-003 and learn to save construction cost from BIM.
Venue Of The Event: Tobacco Dock – Tobacco Quay, Wapping Ln, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2SF, United Kingdom
Pinnacle Booth Number: QS-003
Pinnacle Representatives:
· Mr. Mathew Gomes, Regional Director, UK with knowledge of construction industry
· Mr. Anirban Saha, Project Manager with extensive experience in BIM projects
· Mainak Dey, Manager – BIM – ACS with proficiency in international BIM projects
· Pritam Saha, Marketing Manager, UK with perfect understanding of client needs
Who Can Attend?
· Architects, Engineers, Contractors, Consultants, Pre-construction Professionals
· Project Owners, Facility Managers, Designers, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Experts
Why Should You Explore the Event with Pinnacle Infotech?
· Network with industry experts on improving construction with BIM
· Learn about Design Development, Model Creation, Shop Drawing Preparation
· Know how BIM helps to Resolve Coordination Issues
· Understanding BIM for Optimizing Construction Cost
Attend AU 2018 Exhibition and gear up for BIM revolution in UK. For more details, check out Pinnacle Exhibit (https://www.pinnaclecad.com/
Sharmistha Naskar
***@pinnaclecad.com
