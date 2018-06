BIM Service Provider Partaking @AU 2018 London Conference

BIM service provider Pinnacle Infotech participating at AU 2018, London on 19-20 June. Visit Pinnacle Infotech Booth Number QS-003 and learn to save construction cost from BIM.

Sharmistha Naskar

***@pinnaclecad.com Sharmistha Naskar

-- Pinnacle Infotech – a leading BIM Service Company would participate at AU London Conference & ExhibitionOn this event, Pinnacle will showcase successful cases of BIM Implementation for architects, contractors, consultants and other construction professionals.Tobacco Dock – Tobacco Quay, Wapping Ln, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2SF, United KingdomQS-003with knowledge of construction industrywith extensive experience in BIM projectswith proficiency in international BIM projectswith perfect understanding of client needs· Architects, Engineers, Contractors, Consultants, Pre-construction Professionals· Project Owners, Facility Managers, Designers, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Experts· Network with industry experts on improving construction with BIM· Learn about Design Development, Model Creation, Shop Drawing Preparation· Know how BIM helps to Resolve Coordination Issues· Understanding BIM for Optimizing Construction CostAttend AU 2018 Exhibition and gear up for BIM revolution in UK. For more details, check out Pinnacle Exhibit ( https://www.pinnaclecad.com/ au-london-2018- conference-exh... )!