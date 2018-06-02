 
News By Tag
* AU 2018 London
* Tobacco Dock
* Pinnacle Infotech
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

BIM Service Provider Partaking @AU 2018 London Conference

BIM service provider Pinnacle Infotech participating at AU 2018, London on 19-20 June. Visit Pinnacle Infotech Booth Number QS-003 and learn to save construction cost from BIM.
 
 
au_london_event_2018
au_london_event_2018
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* AU 2018 London
* Tobacco Dock
* Pinnacle Infotech

Industry:
* Business

Subject:
* Events

June 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Pinnacle Infotech – a leading BIM Service Company would participate at AU London Conference & Exhibition. On this event, Pinnacle will showcase successful cases of BIM Implementation for architects, contractors, consultants and other construction professionals.

Venue Of The Event: Tobacco Dock – Tobacco Quay, Wapping Ln, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2SF, United Kingdom

Pinnacle Booth Number: QS-003

Pinnacle Representatives:
·         Mr. Mathew Gomes, Regional Director, UK with knowledge of construction industry

·         Mr. Anirban Saha, Project Manager with extensive experience in BIM projects

·         Mainak Dey, Manager – BIM – ACS with proficiency in international BIM projects

·         Pritam Saha, Marketing Manager, UK with perfect understanding of client needs

Who Can Attend?
·         Architects, Engineers, Contractors, Consultants, Pre-construction Professionals

·         Project Owners, Facility Managers, Designers, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Experts

Why Should You Explore the Event with Pinnacle Infotech?
·         Network with industry experts on improving construction with BIM

·         Learn about Design Development, Model Creation, Shop Drawing Preparation

·         Know how BIM helps to Resolve Coordination Issues

·         Understanding BIM for Optimizing Construction Cost

Attend AU 2018 Exhibition and gear up for BIM revolution in UK. For more details, check out Pinnacle Exhibit (https://www.pinnaclecad.com/au-london-2018-conference-exh...)!

Contact
Sharmistha Naskar
***@pinnaclecad.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pinnaclecad.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pinnacle Infotech News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share