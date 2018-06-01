News By Tag
ERA Wilder Realty James Island Continues to Bolster the Ranks with Seth Stisher
Columbia, S.C., (DATE) — ERA Wilder Realty James Island recently announced the addition of Seth Stisher to its team of real estate sales professionals serving consumers in the Charleston area.
As a Host of Waterfront House Hunting on FYI Network, Stisher tours clients around various homes on or near the water and helps them navigate all aspects of the properties most important to them. Having invested in real estate, managed his own portfolio since 2000, and having built and sold two different businesses since 2003, Stisher has extensive experience in real estate to offer qualified advice to his clients. His goal is to find innovative and creative ways to help each client buy and sell property in the Charleston market. Stisher focuses on establishing a relationship with his clients that allows for open communication and an enjoyable process throughout all real estate endeavors.
"Waterfront House Hunting television host, Seth Stisher, is a real estate powerhouse with not only extensive knowledge in procuring exclusive waterfront estates but is also seasoned in all aspects of Investment property including renovations, new construction, development projects and rental property. Seth's Core Values also align perfectly with ERA Wilder Realty's which together will contribute to the overall good of our community and industry,' said Jennifer Finger Krause, Broker-in-charge.
"My goal is and has always been to serve my clients in a way that is not only financially rewarding and beneficial, but also emotionally comforting and simple. The spirit of ERA Wilder Realty, our Core Values, and the excellent tools we have will solidify my ability to do just that! If my clients thought they had a great experience working with me in the past, it is only getting better now that I am with ERA,' said Stisher.
As part of ERA Wilder Realty James Island, Stisherwill be able to offer homebuyers and sellers a wide variety of innovative and market-relevant products and services, as well as robust online marketing programs, extensive listings distribution partners, and related services including mortgage, title and home warranty.
About ERA Wilder Realty
Founded in 1995, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the largest real estate companies serving the state of South Carolina. ERA is known for its innovative momentum and providing their agents with tech-savvy tools and the most up-to-date knowledge of today's real estate market, allowing them to serve their clients in the best possible way. Visit erawilderrealty.com (https://www.erarealestate.com/
