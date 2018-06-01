Staker Parson Materials & Construction Wins Project of the Year from AGC

Contact

Cami Dellamore

***@na.crh.com Cami Dellamore

End

--– Staker Parson Materials & Construction won 10 + Highway Project of the Year for their Mountain View Corridor project from the Associated General Contractors in 2018. Mountain View Corridor: 5400 South to 4100 South Design to Build project was a Joint Venture of Ralph L. Wadsworth and Staker Parson Materials & Construction, A CRH Company."Both the Ralph L. Wadsworth and Staker Materials & Construction team contributed forward compatibility, ride quality, and how to reduce risks for the active transportation network on the Mountain View Corridor project, which ultimately contributed to us winning this award," Tyler Shepherd, Staker Parson Materials & Construction Design Build Manager said. "Our design and construction team understood the project's challenges and opportunities and how it fits into UDOT's (Utah Department of Transportation)ultimate plans for this critical roadway."The Mountain View Corridor project consisted of designing and constructing a new segment of the Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City, Utah. Both a roadway and shared-use path were added during the project, as well as 14 mainline bridges and seven pedestrian bridges. A two mile shared use path was built to add a safe space for walking, biking and other activities. Multiple access points were constructed to allow local users easy access to the path. In addition, the team installed 35 decorative lamps and 110 trees posts as part of the project.# # #About Staker Parson Materials & Construction, A CRH CompanyStaker Parson Materials & Construction, A CRH Company, employs nearly 2,500 people at over seventy locations in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, and Oregon. Its operations include Jack B. Parson Ready Mix Concrete, Idaho Materials & Construction, Western Rock Products, Hales Sand & Gravel, Burdick Materials, Reynolds Excavation and Nielson Construction & Materials. From the parks you play in, to the roads you drive on, the Staker Parson team delivers quality products and projects in a timely, safe, and efficient manner.