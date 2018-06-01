News By Tag
Thiel College graduate participates in National Education for Women's Leadership program
2018 Thiel College graduate Sarah McConnell recently participated in the Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics's National Education for Women's Leadership Pennsylvania Summer Institute.
The National Education for Women's Leadership Pennsylvania Summer Institute runs from June 3-8 and is put on by the Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics. It is designed to teach women the value of civic engagement and encourages them to see themselves as empowered leaders who can participate effectively in politics and public policy. During the summer program, students will develop and practice leadership skills, establish networks with like-minded peers and successful political women and embrace their own leadership abilities. Graduates of the program are engaged in making a difference in their communities as elected or appointed officials, policymakers, issue experts and informed citizens.
"I plan on obtaining a position in computer science and completing a master's degree in information systems and history… pursuing passions in combining computer science and history," McConnell said. "I am greatly interested in technology and social change in addition to data management, operating systems, and information technology."
