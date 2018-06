Thiel College graduate participates in National Education for Women's Leadership program

2018 Thiel College graduate Sarah McConnell recently participated in the Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics's National Education for Women's Leadership Pennsylvania Summer Institute.

Thiel College grad Sarah McConnell participated in Women's Leadership Institute

Contact

Thiel College

***@thiel.edu Thiel College

End

-- Sarah McConnell '18, a double major in history and computer science at Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, is one of 35 women beginning a competitive leadership program June 3 at Chatham University.The National Education for Women's Leadership Pennsylvania Summer Institute runs from June 3-8 and is put on by the Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics. It is designed to teach women the value of civic engagement and encourages them to see themselves as empowered leaders who can participate effectively in politics and public policy. During the summer program, students will develop and practice leadership skills, establish networks with like-minded peers and successful political women and embrace their own leadership abilities. Graduates of the program are engaged in making a difference in their communities as elected or appointed officials, policymakers, issue experts and informed citizens.While at Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/), McConnell was president of Phi Alpha Theta history honorary society and vice president of Kappa Mu Epsilon math honor society. She was a member of the service honorary, Les Laurier. McConnell has presented historical research at several professional conferences and won a Thiel College Library Research Award in 2016. As a sophomore, she interned with the National Park Service at Appomattox Courthouse National Historical Park."I plan on obtaining a position in computer science and completing a master's degree in information systems and history… pursuing passions in combining computer science and history," McConnell said. "I am greatly interested in technology and social change in addition to data management, operating systems, and information technology."Thiel College ( https://www.thiel.edu/ ) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.