Tom Boehr, Wayman Britt Join Michigan Fitness Foundation Board
Amway's Corporate Wellness Program Manager Tom Boehr, and Kent County Administrator/Controller Wayman Britt join the Michigan Fitness Foundation Board of Directors.
"Tom Boehr and Wayman Britt bring real-world experience and a commitment to health and wellness to our work at the Michigan Fitness Foundation,"
Boehr manages Optimal You, Amway's Corporate Wellness Program that has successfully lowered medical and prescription claims by 8 percent, on average, for participating Amway employees.
Wayman Britt was the captain of the UM 1976 NCAA Championship Final men's basketball team and a Steelcase, Inc. executive before becoming the Kent County Administrator/
The Michigan Fitness Foundation works to inspire active lifestyles and healthy food choices in the places Michiganders live, learn, work and play. To learn more visit http://www.michiganfitness.org
Michelle Coss
Interim President
***@michiganfitness.org
