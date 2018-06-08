 
Industry News





June 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098

Tom Boehr, Wayman Britt Join Michigan Fitness Foundation Board

Amway's Corporate Wellness Program Manager Tom Boehr, and Kent County Administrator/Controller Wayman Britt join the Michigan Fitness Foundation Board of Directors.
 
LANSING, Mich. - June 13, 2018 - PRLog -- The Michigan Fitness Foundation Board welcomed two new members at its June monthly meeting. Tom Boehr, manager of Amway's Corporate Wellness Program, and Wayman Britt, County Administrator/Controller for Kent County, MI.

"Tom Boehr and Wayman Britt bring real-world experience and a commitment to health and wellness to our work at the Michigan Fitness Foundation," said Peaches McCahill, Chair of the foundation board. "They are both successful business leaders who understand that healthy workplaces and healthy families lead to stronger communities."

Boehr manages Optimal You, Amway's Corporate Wellness Program that has successfully lowered medical and prescription claims by 8 percent, on average, for participating Amway employees.

Wayman Britt was the captain of the UM 1976 NCAA Championship Final men's basketball team and a Steelcase, Inc. executive before becoming the Kent County Administrator/Controller.

The Michigan Fitness Foundation works to inspire active lifestyles and healthy food choices in the places Michiganders live, learn, work and play. To learn more visit http://www.michiganfitness.org

Contact
Michelle Coss
Interim President
***@michiganfitness.org
End
Source:
Email:***@michiganfitness.org
Posted By:***@michiganfitness.org Email Verified
Tags:Amway, Kent County, Michigan Fitness
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Lansing - Michigan - United States
Subject:Executives
