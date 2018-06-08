Tom Boehr, Wayman Britt Join Michigan Fitness Foundation Board

Amway's Corporate Wellness Program Manager Tom Boehr, and Kent County Administrator/Controller Wayman Britt join the Michigan Fitness Foundation Board of Directors.

Contact

Michelle Coss

Interim President

***@michiganfitness.org Michelle CossInterim President

End

-- The Michigan Fitness Foundation Board welcomed two new members at its June monthly meeting. Tom Boehr, manager of Amway's Corporate Wellness Program, and Wayman Britt, County Administrator/Controller for Kent County, MI.Tom Boehr and Wayman Britt bring real-world experience and a commitment to health and wellness to our work at the Michigan Fitness Foundation,"said Peaches McCahill, Chair of the foundation board. "They are both successful business leaders who understand that healthy workplaces and healthy families lead to stronger communities."Boehr manages Optimal You, Amway's Corporate Wellness Program that has successfully lowered medical and prescription claims by 8 percent, on average, for participating Amway employees.Wayman Britt was the captain of the UM 1976 NCAA Championship Final men's basketball team and a Steelcase, Inc. executive before becoming the Kent County Administrator/Controller.