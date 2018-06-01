 
Industry News





June 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Hannah's House is Celebrating Their 30 Year Investment in Children and Families in San Diego

 
 
SAN DIEGO - June 6, 2018 - PRLog -- A nonprofit in San Diego celebrates its 30th Anniversary in June! Hannah's House is inviting the public to join them in celebrating their investment in the future of each and every child that has walked through their doors over the last 30 years.

The Open House will take place on Thursday, June 14, 2018, from 4pm - 6:30pm at Hannah's House: 9455 Farnham Street #100, San Diego, CA, 92123. The event includes tours of this colorful and fanciful Kearny Mesa facility, a meet-and-greet with the Human & Animal Staff, a taco truck, margaritas, other refreshments, raffle, prizes, and community fun!

Executive Director, Susan Griffin says, "We believe that every child deserves peace in the family and a bright tomorrow. Hannah's House works to ensure this promise to all children in San Diego. It has been our pleasure to serve children and families in the San Diego community for the last 30 years." Hannah's House mission is to create joy for a child, peace of mind for a parent, and harmony for the community. Their goal is to help families make successful transitions through the family court process.

Hannah's House offers affordable and accessible supervised visitation and safe exchange services. They provide education, training and therapy to help parents succeed in becoming the best possible parent and co-parent. Children learn the skills and competencies they need to navigate back and forth between their parent's homes. By supporting parents through a variety of services, Hannah's House helps to reduce conflict in the families & communities they serve. Please visit https://www.hannahs-house.org to learn more about Hannah's House, donate, or volunteer.

About Puzzle Pieces Marketing

Puzzle Pieces is a San Diego-based marketing and public relations firm offering comprehensive services in the areas of Strategic Planning, Digital Marketing, and Creative Design.

Focusing on social good and providing services that benefit our community as a whole, we work primarily with nonprofits and small businesses to develop strategies that inspire action. Our purpose is to develop marketing and PR campaigns that support organizations in increasing their supporter base, improving their overall brand footprint, and collaborate with them to develop, launch and sustain profitable campaigns.

It is our mission to find what is unique and different about an organization's brand and use their talents to help them benefit from that uniqueness. To learn more, visit PuzzlePiecesMarketing.com or contact them at (858) 848-6584. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter

Click to Share