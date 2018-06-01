 
Lee Canyon Hosts Inaugural Wine & Canvas Night Saturday, June 9, 2018

 
 
LAS VEGAS - June 6, 2018 - PRLog -- Lee Canyon (http://www.leecanyonlv.com/site) will host its first Wine & Canvas Night Saturday, June 9, 2018, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on the patio.Attendees will enjoy wine, beer and appetizers while an artist from Wine & Canvas, a local art studio, leads attendees through a step-by-step process of painting a mountain landscape. Registration is $49 and includes a 16-by-20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas that participants can keep, as well as paint, brushes and apron. Guests can register online or at the event that is open to all ages but must be at least 21 with valid identification to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Additional food and beverages can be purchased from the Bristlecone Bar & Grill. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

"The unique landscape around Lee Canyon makes it the ideal location to find inspiration for your very own work of art," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's marketing director. "Experience isn't necessary, this event is perfect for first-time painters or those interested in expressing their creativity in a new setting."

Temperatures at Lee Canyon are usually 20 degrees cooler than in the Las Vegas Valley; attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately. Guests are urged to plan transportation accordingly as rideshare services are not currently available at the resort.

The resort will close for the summer season Labor Day, Sept. 3, 2018, weather permitting. To register for Wine & Canvas at Lee Canyon, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

About Lee Canyon

Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails accessed via three chairlifts, 250 acres of hike-to terrain, and a lift-served tubing hill. Averaging more than 160 inches of snowfall annually, Lee Canyon offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain parks, and lodge amenities such as dining and retail, as well as a host of summer activities. For more information, please visit www.leecanyonlv.com and follow Lee Canyon on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LeeCanyonLV/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/leecanyonlv/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/LeeCanyonLV). Lee Canyon is part of the POWDR (http://www.powdr.com/) Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio.

Leslie Salguero
***@forteprlv.com
