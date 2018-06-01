News By Tag
Avison Young-St. Louis Represents MassMutual in Lease of New Chesterfield Office Space
MassMutual to Occupy Entire Fifth Floor at Central Park Square
The lease includes 23,511 square feet of office space. MassMutual will occupy the entire fifth floor of the building. The space will house financial representatives, executives and administrative personnel. The firm is expected to move into the space in early summer.
George and Tim Convy with Avison Young's St. Louis office represented MassMutual during the transaction.
"Avison Young is proud to have worked with MassMutual in locating this special Chesterfield office. The new space will help the firm maintain a large presence in the St. Louis area and will expedite operations with plenty of room for growth," Convy said.
The Central Park Square building is owned and managed by Sachs Properties.
"We appreciate Avison Young assisting MassMutual in securing office space in our Central Park Square building," said Sarann Leonard, Leasing Director with Sachs Properties. "The building provides easy access to I-64 in the desirable Chesterfield location. We look forward to continuing our relationship with MassMutual for many years to come."
A Fortune 100 company, MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policy owners. MassMutual offers a wide range of financial products and services, including life insurance, disability income insurance, long term care insurance, annuities, retirement plans and other employee benefits. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com
About Avison Young-St. Louis
Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its principals. Founded in 1978, the company comprises 2,600 real estate professionals in 84 offices, providing value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management, financing and mortgage placement services to owners and occupiers of office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality properties. Avison Young is a 2018 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years. For further information please visit www.avisonyoung.com (https://www.avisonyoung.com/
