Jennifer Lokatys Becomes Owner of Proforma B12 Marketing

-- Jennifer Lokatys is excited to announce her partnership with Proforma, a $500 million industry leader, to provide clients of B12 Marketing in Bailey, Colorado with access to top of the line print, promotional, marketing and graphic communications tools. One of Jennifer's selling points when joining Proforma was access to infinite resources."I wanted to ensure that I could provide my clients with cutting edge resources that will deliver solutions to fit all of their needs. Proforma provides me with the tools, support, knowledge and edge to stay far ahead of the competition. I truly feel that my clients can rest assured that they are working with the best in the industry," said Lokatys.In addition to all of Proforma's resources, Jennifer has experience in the print and promotional product industry. Jennifer earned a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Marketing from Regis University. Since earning her degree, she has worked in numerous sectors of the industry. She has over 20 years of experience in assisting clients in creating brand awareness, enabling sales growth and reinforcing their company's values. Jennifer demonstrates expertise with every client she serves."My job is something I will always have a passion for. Even after 20 years in the industry, I still get excited to deliver solutions to my clients," Jennifer said.Proforma B12 Marketing is a full service marketing and branding solutions agency. They have an infinite network of tools and resources to provide solutions that put their customers ahead of the competition. Proforma B12 Marketing offers everything from branded promotional products to digital media, and covers everything in between.For more information about Proforma B12 Marketing, please visit www.B12mktg.com With 40 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through 700 member offices across the globe, backed by 200 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com