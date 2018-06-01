News By Tag
Spyglass Promotions Joins The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma
"My customers are my first priority and this partnership will allow me to serve them better and in many more capacities,"
The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma offers a broad array of printing, promotional products and related graphic products and solutions. As a part of Proforma, Simson now has access to more than 600,000 branded products and a wide variety of brand management solutions. The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma is one of the fastest growing organizations within the Proforma network and is currently in the top ten in annual sales. The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma currently has 12 salespeople located across the Midwest, East Coast and Southeast regions.
"We are thrilled to have Spyglass Promotions under our umbrella," said Ryan Andrews, Owner of The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma. "Phillip has been in the industry for more than 10 years, concentrating primarily on promotional items and apparel. Together we can offer our clients a wide range of marketing experience, knowledge and expertise."
For more information about The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma, please visit branding-proforma.com.
About Proforma
With 40 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through 700 member offices across the globe, backed by 200 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
Contact
Tara Byrne, Public Relations Specialist
***@proforma.com
