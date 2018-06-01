 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Promotion
* Branding
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Richmond
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321

Spyglass Promotions Joins The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Marketing
Promotion
Branding

Industry:
Business

Location:
Richmond - Virginia - US

Subject:
Mergers

RICHMOND, Va. - June 6, 2018 - PRLog -- The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma is excited to announce a new partnership with Spyglass Promotions.  Phillip Simson, Senior Sales Director and owner of Spyglass Promotions, decided to join The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma to gain access to expanded product and service offerings including eCommerce capabilities, print management programs, digital marketing solutions, in-house fulfillment, embroidery and more.

"My customers are my first priority and this partnership will allow me to serve them better and in many more capacities," said Simson. "By tapping into the resources of The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma, I will be able to focus my time on working directly with my customers to create branding and marketing solutions that help them achieve their business goals."

The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma offers a broad array of printing, promotional products and related graphic products and solutions. As a part of Proforma, Simson now has access to more than 600,000 branded products and a wide variety of brand management solutions. The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma is one of the fastest growing organizations within the Proforma network and is currently in the top ten in annual sales. The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma currently has 12 salespeople located across the Midwest, East Coast and Southeast regions.

"We are thrilled to have Spyglass Promotions under our umbrella," said Ryan Andrews, Owner of The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma. "Phillip has been in the industry for more than 10 years, concentrating primarily on promotional items and apparel. Together we can offer our clients a wide range of marketing experience, knowledge and expertise."

For more information about The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma, please visit branding-proforma.com.

About Proforma
With 40 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through 700 member offices across the globe, backed by 200 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.

Contact
Tara Byrne, Public Relations Specialist
***@proforma.com
End
Source:The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma
Email:***@proforma.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Promotion, Branding
Industry:Business
Location:Richmond - Virginia - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Proforma PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share