News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
FSSI Announces Partnership With Solutions by Text to Power Their SMS Text Message Services
FSSI partners with Solutions by Text to power their SMS Text Message services. Their robust software allows FSSI to make text messaging available to their clients especially in highly regulated industries like banking, finance, and healthcare.
FSSI's New SMS Offerings Include:
• Document availability notifications
• Document delivery
• Compliant SMS template messages
• Payment and other time-driven reminders
• Pay by Text
• Inbound MMS
• Document and envelope message integration
• DocuSign integration
• Marketing communication
• SMS KPI Dashboard
2-Way Texting Customer Service and Compliance Features
In addition to taking advantage of the above offerings, FSSI clients can leverage Solution by Text's 2-way texting customer service platform. 2-way texting via an intuitive interface offers companies yet another method to service and engage customers. Advanced security features such as Verify by Text and Stop Safety Net ensures that clients send SMS Text Messages (https://www.fssi-
FSSI Ensures Continuity, Flexibility, and Control for Clients
"We are excited to partner with Solutions by Text because they offer our clients invaluable expertise, a consultative approach, and a scalable solution in an evolving method of communication of the digital user. Offering this solution allows our clients to expand their channel offerings and meet more customers' preferences for both transactional and marketing communications without compromising on compliance and security." Says FSSI's CEO, Jennifer Dietz. "We've developed a robust, highly-customizable electronic presentment and delivery platform that delivers a seamless online experience to end users called eStreamOne. Now, not only can we manage customer delivery preferences on behalf of our clients, but we can service them all as well. Secure and centralized multi-channel offerings ensure continuity, flexibility, and control for our clients."
About Solutions by Text
Solutions by Text (a division of Marketing Response Solutions, founded in 1996) has identified and streamlined communication proficiencies for a vast array of industry leaders. With a solid understanding of SMS compliance requirements, SBT combines sound consulting with software efficiencies to automate the process. Now a customer receives the perfect message each time they meet specific criteria! For more information, visit https://www.solutionsbytext.com or call 1-800-979-1212.
About FSSI
FSSI is a nationwide, WBE-Certified document outsourcing company that helps businesses securely maximize the strategic value and impact of highly-personalized and customizable print and electronic documents. As an SSAE-18 SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, and HIPAA certified company, FSSI supports many verticals within the financial services industry where compliant and secure processes are required to handle confidential customer data. Learn more about FSSI's Secure Text Message capabilities by visiting fssi-ca.com. For business opportunities, inquiries, and partner relationships please contact Dan Palmquist, VP of Sales at 714.436.3300 or danpalmquist@
Contact
Dan Palmquist
danpalmquist@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse