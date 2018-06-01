News By Tag
Triad Purchases Manufactured Housing Floorplan Finance Portfolio From CSl Financial
Triad Financial Services, Inc is proud to announce that they have purchased CSL's Manufactured Housing Floorplan Loan Portfolio.
Triad was purchased by ECN Capital, Inc. in December of 2017 and has been aggressively rolling out a floorplan finance program since January of this year. The purchase of the portfolio further shows Triad's commitment to the Manufactured Housing Industry.
"We are pleased to be able to work out terms to purchase the floorplan loan portfolio from CSL Financial," said Lee Dickerson Sr. VP of Inventory Finance for Triad Financial Services. "This acquisition will accelerate our initiative to be a major lender in floorplan finance for the Manufactured Housing Industry and will significantly complement our retail finance business". "We believe the transition of the loans from CSL to Triad will be seamless for both the retailers and the manufacturers"
"This transaction is another step in Triad's transition to a full-service lender for the Manufactured Housing Industry", said Don Glisson Jr., Triad Financial Services CEO. "Our business plan for Inventory Finance is ahead of schedule, and I want to thank Lee and his team for getting this transaction completed in such a timely manner. I also want to thank CSL and their team of dedicated professionals for having the confidence in Triad as the logical purchaser of the portfolio".
CSL Financial was pleased to partner with Triad Financial Services on this transaction as it allows CSL to provide a higher level of focus on its core business, the company's retail finance programs. "CSL is very appreciative of all the support of our manufacturing and retail partners in building this floorplan portfolio," said Aaron Waters, General Manager of CSL Financial. "While the floorplan finance model has been a tremendous part of our growth, our core focus has always been to provide innovative and compelling retail finance programs to our customers. This divestiture allows CSL to devote all of its energy and passion into creating the highest level of customer service for both our customers and retail partners."
To learn more about Triad Financial Services' Floorplan Financial services, please visit us at https://triadfs.com
About CSL Financial, LLC
CSL Financial, based in Birmingham, Alabama, is a privately held lender providing retail chattel finance programs through its retail partners across the Southeastern U.S. Since its formation in 2012, CSL Financial has experienced tremendous growth due to its focus on providing the highest level of customer service combined with unique, home only loan programs not offered through most lenders.
Contact
Nikki O'Neill
***@triadfs.com
