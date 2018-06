Ascensus Appoints Christine Chaia as Head of Retirement Marketing

Financial Services Marketing Veteran Will Provide Marketing Strategy and Drive Growth for Firm's Retirement Division

Chris Chaia, Head of Retirement Marketing

-- Ascensus (https://www2.ascensus.com/), a technology-enabled solutions provider that helps more than 8 million Americans save for the future, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Chaia as head of retirement marketing. She will be a key leader in driving growth within Ascensus' Retirement division.An award-winning marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience, Chaia was previously vice president of consulting & market intelligence at Retirement Research, Inc. She also led marketing for the corporate, government, and non-profit business lines at The Hartford.Chaia holds a B.A. in English from Keene State College and is currently pursuing her Certificate in Digital Marketing from Duke University. An active participant in industry and trade organizations as well as community leadership, Chaia has worked with organizations such as Dress for Success (career coach and mentor) and Leadership Greater Hartford (chair and member of board of directors)."Chris' demonstrated success in marketing strategy, relationship development, and sales growth made her an ideal choice for our head of retirement marketing role," said Carl Negin, Ascensus' chief marketing officer. "Her marketing expertise and leadership in the industry and community will enhance our team and our firm—we're fortunate to have her on board."Ascensus helps more than 8 million Americans save for the future—retirement, education, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports over 60,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 education savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.6 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of March 31, 2018, Ascensus had over $187 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com ( http://www.ascensus.com/ ).View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ascensus). For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc (https://twitter.com/AscensusInc)on Twitter.