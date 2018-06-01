Playing At Business Podcast Launches

New podcast from leading business Consultant Steve Reece. Playing At Business uses real world examples from the global toy business and other business sectors to help those interested in growing their businesses and brands learn winning strategies.

--Leading business and brand consultant Steve Reece today announces the launch of his all new podcast - Playing At Business.Drawing on Steve's 20+ years of business experiences with category leading brands and businesses, the podcast uses real life business examples to help listeners develop their own winning strategies.Taking key learnings from the global toy and game industry, as well as FMCG & other consumer and service categories, this is not bland theory! Practical examples are used to bring key principles to life.The Podcast is now live on iTunes, Stitcher and via the Playing At Business website.Episode 1 looks at business lessons to learn from Lego - the world's biggest toy company (by turnover)Episode 2 covers business lessons from Monopoly board game.Episode 3 looks at the common obsession in business with 'Focus', and looks at why other factors may be more critical considerations than focus!Episdoe 4 analyses why Play-Doh (& Coke) are the epitome of what a good strong brand should be.To find out moreTo listen: