 
News By Tag
* Smart Home Technology
* Budget Blinds Doral
* High Style Expert Service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Doral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Budget Blinds of Doral as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Budget Blinds of Doral as a New Gold Member
 
 
budget-blinds-doral-chamber-member-logo
budget-blinds-doral-chamber-member-logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Smart Home Technology
* Budget Blinds Doral
* High Style Expert Service

Industry:
* Furniture

Location:
* Doral - Florida - US

Subject:
* Projects

DORAL, Fla. - June 6, 2018 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Budget Blinds of Doral as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Budget Blinds of Doral will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Budget Blinds of Doral!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Budget Blinds of Doral

After more than 20 years together and 15 years in the corporate world, we decided to pursue our dream of owning a business together. Passionate about design, we decided to purchase Budget Blinds of Doral. We chose Budget Blinds because it is a strong Brand, with quality products, and amazing corporate support, it is like being part of a big family. We are happy to serve our community of Doral offering excellent products and outstanding customer support.

www.budgetblinds.com/doral

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

http://www.doralchamberofcommerce.org/

Media Contact
Angelica Alegria
***@budgetblinds.com
786 558-0343
End
Source:
Email:***@budgetblinds.com
Tags:Smart Home Technology, Budget Blinds Doral, High Style Expert Service
Industry:Furniture
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Doral Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share