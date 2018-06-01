Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Budget Blinds of Doral as a New Gold Member

Angelica Alegria

***@budgetblinds.com

786 558-0343 Angelica Alegria786 558-0343

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Budget Blinds of Doral as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Budget Blinds of Doral will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.After more than 20 years together and 15 years in the corporate world, we decided to pursue our dream of owning a business together. Passionate about design, we decided to purchase Budget Blinds of Doral. We chose Budget Blinds because it is a strong Brand, with quality products, and amazing corporate support, it is like being part of a big family. We are happy to serve our community of Doral offering excellent products and outstanding customer support.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.