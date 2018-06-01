News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Budget Blinds of Doral as a New Gold Member
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Budget Blinds of Doral as a New Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Budget Blinds of Doral!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Budget Blinds of Doral
After more than 20 years together and 15 years in the corporate world, we decided to pursue our dream of owning a business together. Passionate about design, we decided to purchase Budget Blinds of Doral. We chose Budget Blinds because it is a strong Brand, with quality products, and amazing corporate support, it is like being part of a big family. We are happy to serve our community of Doral offering excellent products and outstanding customer support.
www.budgetblinds.com/
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
http://www.doralchamberofcommerce.org/
Media Contact
Angelica Alegria
***@budgetblinds.com
786 558-0343
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse