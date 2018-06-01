News By Tag
Puravankara Limited presents Purva Oceana-a luxury destination in Kochi
Purva Oceana Kochi offers 3 BHK apartments to the buyers with a floor area of 2536 sq.ft. to 3417 sq.ft. and is priced between Rs. 1.63 crores to Rs 2.90 crores. Spread over a large area, the residential complex consists of 95 units and 8 towers. The housing society also has latest facilities like a modern day gym and a swimming pool. It also has a tennis court, club house, jogger's track, various sports facility and dedicated kid's play area. The township also provides 24 hours power and water supply and security services to the residents.
The beautiful architecture of the apartments is inspired by multifaceted style of living that unites the Indian and modern-day style. Each room in the apartment is spacious and has large windows and balconies to add an artistic appeal to the homes. The flats here are designed in a way to attract all age group and encourage everyone to come and enjoy a comfortable living at the property. Purva Oceana Price is on the rise so it is the best time to book your house now.
About Puravankara Developers Limited
Puravankara Developers Limited is one of the major real estate companies in India and is best known for its dedication to satisfy customers, commitment to quality and on time delivery of projects. Founded in 1975, the group till date has successfully completed 48 residential and 2 commercial projects. The organisation first began its construction works in Mumbai and later expanded its operation in metropolitan cities of Bangalore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mysore, Coimbatore, Chennai and in overseas in Dubai, Saudi-Arabia and Colombo. The group is also the recipient of various awards including the Realty Plus Excellence Award - 2012 in the category 'Popular Choice - Developer of the Year: Residential, 'Finaliste, International Prix d' Excellence in 1998 and many more.
Visit : http://www.purvaoceana.org.in/
