Mobile Gaming Premier League goes Big with 9 Lakh Cash Prizes!

 
 
Win Rs.9 Lakhs from MGPL
Win Rs.9 Lakhs from MGPL
 
OKHLA, India - June 6, 2018 - PRLog -- Totality Corp LLP, a growing tech company has launched Mobile Gaming Premier League (MGPL)  app on Google PlayStore. The multi-gaming platform for everyone connects gamers worldwide and persistently pledges to deliver all that is required. This platform is going to revolutionize the mobile gaming world with their outstanding approach and enthusiasm towards gaming.

Being the first ever mobile gaming tournament of its kind in the country, a lot of innovations are being instrumented along with cash prizes worth Rs.9 Lakhs. With MGPL app, every game that you play is enriching.

The makers and line breakers behind Mobile Gaming Premier League believe in the value of interacting with their product and breaking through the limitations by tapping the untapped potential.

What can you always expect in Mobile Gaming Premier League:

Cutthroat Competition
The incentive of any sort of gamer relies upon competition that is posted. At MPGL while playing against real contenders, who might be your friends, the real feeling of competing is captured and achieved, to begin with.

Multiple Fun Games
Every feature is deliberately designed to make sure, an entertaining user experience. Amusement of playing the game for your high score, high tech visuals, and multi-genre games assures a relaxing time.

Skill Growth
The cultivation of skill to play any game is of utmost importance. Gaming with MGPL app assures that playing games enhance your sustainable skills and also works on psychological behavior.

Real Money
Breaking through the limitations of the virtual world, they have made sure that our gaming wealth can also keep the same value as our richness in the real world. Real money prizes worth Rs.9 lakhs can be earned by playing games in the Mobile Gaming Premier League app.

Future Expectations
Apart from expecting new games and all new version updates, ease of gaming like never before can be expected. The estimations of e-gaming becoming a popular sport will come to life in near future.

Pricing and Availability
Mobile Gaming Premier League is an Android app and is available to download for free from the Google PlayStore.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/xzmOjyu_6Gc



Company Info
Totality Corp LLP was incorporated in November 2017. Totality Corp is a mobile gaming company creating first of its kind skilled gaming platform. Totality Corp was founded by serial entrepreneurs with educational backgrounds from IIT Delhi, IIM Bangalore, Amity, and BITS. The entrepreneurs are running successful businesses in mobile gaming and Fintech. We are looking for people who are excited to solve problems and have a large-scale impact by creating an innovative and scalable solution. Our foundation pillars are Impact, Innovation, and Scalability.

Contact
Christo Thomas Jose
***@totalitycorp.com
8587851187
