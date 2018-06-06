News By Tag
Ignite Selling Announces Participation in the 47th LTEN Annual Conference
Special experiential learning session will allow participants to enhance field organizations' proficiency to strategically and tactically manage customer concerns and challenges
One of the toughest and most critical questions to answer in today's healthcare sales is: how well equipped is the field organization to tackle the rapid pace of changes in the healthcare marketplace and competitive environment that is currently impacting customer's business and patient care decisions? Most organizations use a number of learning sessions to teach marketplace context, therapeutic/
In the 90-minute session, Dr. Wendy Heckleman will introduce participants to the landscape of Competitive Simulations that not only replicates the real sales environment by creating multiple influencers to choose from and numerous paths to select but also compels the field organization to think through the process and test assumptions strategically.
Steve Gielda, a pioneer, an expert in the area of Sales Enablement will conduct the live competitive simulation immersion experience with a set of tools and methods that help participants develop a specific strategy, develop an execution plan and implement the sales plan. This part of the session is expected to help participants learn by doing and get practice by executing hands-on activities that simulate on-the-job scenarios.
Meredith Bon Tempo, well-known industry leader will highlight how driving performance through field organization development is achievable by comprehensive, competitive account management simulations that require the use of innovative tools and techniques provided by industry partners focused on sales enablement.
The learning outcomes of the session include:
* Discovering how comprehensive, competitive account management simulations provide field organizations an opportunity to apply knowledge, skills, and tools in a realistic, simulated customer account.
* Experiencing a competitive simulation specifically designed to engage an entire account team's ability to strategically and tactically manage account concerns and challenges.
* Hearing from experts and peers in the pharma and medical device space about how they have leveraged competitive account management simulations to improve proficiency of critical skills, enhance product knowledge and reinforce key processes to drive better business results.
Session Details:
LOCATION: Grand Sonoran A-B
DATE: June 13, 2018
TIME: 4:15 pm - 5:45 pm
PANELISTS:
Meredith Von Tempo, Senior Manager, Commercial Training, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Steve Gielda, Principal Partner, Ignite Selling, Inc.
Dr. Wendy Heckleman, President and Founder, WLH Consulting, Inc.
About the Conference:
Produced and managed by Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (formerly Society of Pharmaceutical & Biotech Trainers) the 47th Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (LTEN) Annual Conference brings together nearly 1,000 life sciences training professionals, leaders, and top industry partners. This year the event will take place on June 11-14 at Phoenix, AZ. Sessions are led by respected SMEs across all aspects of learning and development, leadership, instructional design and facilitation, learning technology and so much more. For more info, visit https://www.ltenconference.com.
