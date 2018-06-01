 
Industry News





ArtsREVO announces a new online marketplace for original art

Jessica Margiewicz, CEO of ArtsREVO, announces the company's grand opening on the online original art scene.
 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - June 6, 2018 - PRLog -- ArtsREVO is now open for business to art lovers and collectors worldwide, and for artists looking to join an international art platform.

"We are thrilled to finally launch our global yet community-centered online art gallery that plans to revolutionize how art collectors find their next perfect work of art", says ArtsREVO owner Jessica Margiewicz.

ArtsREVO offers individual services for art collectors and home decorators, as well as partnerships with local and global businesses such as restaurants and hotels, to make original art more accessible and budget-friendly for everyone.  We make it easy for art buyers to narrow down their search--you can filter by price, style, subject, medium, surface, and even by color, which is turning out to be a popular tool for designers.

We are unique from other art websites in that although we offer free curation services, our default artwork sorting is based on a ranking algorithm that we are actively developing to push out the hottest and most trending artworks to the forefront.

As a Southwest Florida business, ArtsREVO is big on community engagement, and we have three major art events lined up.  This upcoming school year, we are hosting an art competition with our local high school to raise interest in art and creativity.

We are also in the process of scheduling artistic events for our local assisted living facilities for senior residents to have fun, relax and stimulate their creative minds.  Art supplies are provided free courtesy of ArtsREVO.

Also, students and graduates of Sarasota's Ringling College of Art & Design who sign up to sell with us will receive the full price of their artwork upon sale, no commission.  This is because we know how difficult it is in today's world to make it as an emerging artist, and we would love to help new artists quickly attain international exposure.

To browse our art collection, visit us on https://www.artsrevo.com/ or go to https://www.artsrevo.com/shop-art/ to go straight to the art.  To sign up as an artist, please apply at artsrevo.com/become-a-seller.

https://youtu.be/JciRvWcRsIY



Jessica Margiewicz
support@artsrevo.com
8889710907
