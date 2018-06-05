Contact

-- Help S.A.V.E. Columbia is offering a two week summer camp to give kids and teens in and around Columbia S.C. an adventurous, active and healthy summer. Help S.A.V.E. Columbia summer camp offer youth fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime. Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out and explore. But, for some kids summer means no access to recreational and educational activities to help them learn, grow and thrive during the summer break. As a result, some kids can experience learning loss and gain weight twice as fast than during the school year. Attending Help S.A.V.E. Columbia summer camp is a wonderful opportunity for kids to keep their minds and bodies active. Help S.A.V.E. Columbia Summer camp offers: Arts & Crafts, Sports and so much more. Help S.A.V.E. Columbia is committed to nurturing the potential of youth. Our summer camp will give the youth an enriching, safe experience with caring staff and volunteers who model positive values that help build kids' character. Help S.A.V.E. Columbia is able to offer better, bigger and broader range of services to the community in which we reside. For more information please visit www.helpsavecolumbia.org or contact Dexter Kennedy at 803-386-9035 or info@helpsavecolumbia.org.