Santa Monica-Based Payments Company Joins Women Tech Leaders U.S. Delegation at London Tech Week

-- Cooper Harris, CEO of Klickly, the 'smart' impulse-payments platform based in Santa Monica California, has been tapped by the Mayor of London's office to represent the U.S. in a 10-person "Women Entrepreneurs & Business Leaders" Delegation to the U.K. during London Tech Week. The Delegation is part of London Mayor Sadiq Khan's #BehindEveryGreatCity campaign, highlighting groundbreaking women making waves in business and technology around the world.The four-day event, hosted by London & Partners, will take place in London June 11th – 14th, where Harris will outline Klickly's vision for the future of commerce and payments, while addressing thoughts on gender diversity in the technology sector.She will take the stage alongside an impressive list of London's and North America's most inspirational female leaders. Fellow delegates and speakers include: Minerva Tantoco (former CTO, City of New York), Anne Ward (Futurist, IBM), Goldie Chan (#1 LinkedIn Creator and Influencer), Sherri Manning (SVP, People & Culture, Big Commerce), and Judy Wade (Global Leader, Fuel by McKinsey).London & Partner's CEO Laura Citron, said of the event, "I am delighted that London & Partners is hosting this Mission of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders from the US and Canada." According to Citron, in addition to lending their voices to the London event, "our delegates will get an exclusive insight into ... what makes London a fantastic place to do international business, including making links with academic, government institutions, [and] key infrastructure projects."Cooper Harris said of her own participation, "We're honored to take our place on the stage in London, alongside such impressive women visionaries. It's a challenging but thrilling time to be a woman in tech, and I couldn't be more excited about joining the global conversation on behalf of Klickly."Klickly is a "smart" impulse-payments technology that enables purchases directly within ads and other digital interfaces. The company's proprietary technology is the first of its kind: at the nexus of payments, commerce, and marketing, Klickly powers "off-site sales" for hundreds of brands. Klickly is the recent winner of the Los Angeles Business Journal's Patrick Soon-Shiong Innovation Award, was named by Adobe as a "Top Thought-Leader at Cannes Lions," won CES' Startup Showcase Award, and Google's "Young Innovator" Nomination.London & Partners is the Mayor of London's official promotional agency. They exist to support the Mayor's priorities by promoting London internationally as a leading world city in which to invest, work, study and visit. Their work helps achieve 'good growth' for London and Londoners, as outlined in the Mayor's economic development strategy.London & Partners are a not-for-profit public-private partnership, funded by the Mayor of London, European and national funds, a network of partners and other commercial ventures.