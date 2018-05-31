News By Tag
Greenleaf Book Group Launches Fast Company Press
Greenleaf Book Group is proud to announce the launch of Fast Company Press, the official publishing imprint of Fast Company Magazine.
Fast Company Press offers the distribution muscle and brand recognition of a traditional press while still allowing authors full rights to their own work. The line will feature titles from business professionals with stories of innovation in technology, leadership, or design.
Greenleaf Book Group also runs An Inc Original, the official publishing imprint of Inc. Magazine.
About Greenleaf Book Group:
Greenleaf Book Group is a publisher and distributor best known for its innovative business model, distribution power and award-winning designs. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States by Inc. magazine, it has represented more than 1,000 titles, including over 35 that have hit The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal or USA Today Best Seller lists. You can learn more about Greenleaf and its partnerships at www.greenleafbookgroup.com, and www.fastcompanypress.com.
About Fast Company:
Fast Company is the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company inspires readers to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business.
Media Contact
Greenleaf Book Group
Claire Jentsch
cjentsch@greenleafbookgroup.com
512-891-6100
