 
News By Tag
* Carlisle Auctions
* Summer Sale
* Car Auction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carlisle
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
May 2018
31


The ALL NEW Carlisle Auctions Summer Sale Kicks Off June 16

Single Day Auction Offers Past, Present and Future Classics - FREE Spectator Admission
 
 
Carlisle Auctions
Carlisle Auctions
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Carlisle Auctions
* Summer Sale
* Car Auction

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Carlisle - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Features

CARLISLE, Pa. - June 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Fresh off its best auction of all-time, Spring Carlisle, Carlisle Auctions returns to the Carlisle Expo Center to host its third event of the year, the Carlisle Auctions Summer Sale.  This event is ALL NEW and runs June 16 only, starting at 11 a.m.  The Summer Sale is a little different from the other events that Carlisle Auctions offers.  While it still has cars, people, excitement and the FREE UNLESS SOLD GUARENTEE, there are new features connected to the Summer Sale, making it more of a festival atmosphere than ever before.

The core of the day of course, is cars and trucks crossing the auction block.  There are 200+ slated.  These rides span nearly 100 years of automotive history and many will cross the block without a reserve price.  While others will carry a reserve, they are also the high-end, high-caliber cars.  Showcased for sale in June is a 2006, low mileage Ford GT.  In addition, another sexy Ford comes to Carlisle; a 1966 Shelby GT350H.  Yet another gem is a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible.  Any of those cars would be THE perfect way to cruise into summer!

What makes it more of a festival and community event are the add-ons.  While generations of classics are slated, future collectibles will be on-site too.  The new products showcase is anchored by a trio of local dealers.  Those dealers, Family Ford of Carlisle, Carlisle Cadillac/Buick/GMC of Carlisle and Lawrence Chevrolet of Mechanicsburg aim to bring some of their hot new rides for guests to experience firsthand.  Also, spectator admission is FREE!  Come one, come all and enjoy the Summer Sale.

Further, via a local vendor, there will be food trucks available too, serving up great fare that is quite different from your standard burgers and hot dogs.  And…what would great food be without a cool beverage?  The local flavor continues with samples from local breweries and wineries.

Complete details on Carlisle Auctions can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400.  On the web are links and information for consigning a vehicle, becoming a bidder and a photo gallery of most of the vehicles that are consigned to the auction.  Finally, a run list and link to watch a live stream of the auction will also be available during each day of the auction.  Reach out today to be involved and don't miss out!

Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
End
Source:
Email:***@carlisleevents.com Email Verified
Tags:Carlisle Auctions, Summer Sale, Car Auction
Industry:Automotive
Location:Carlisle - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carlisle Events News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share