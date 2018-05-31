News By Tag
The ALL NEW Carlisle Auctions Summer Sale Kicks Off June 16
Single Day Auction Offers Past, Present and Future Classics - FREE Spectator Admission
The core of the day of course, is cars and trucks crossing the auction block. There are 200+ slated. These rides span nearly 100 years of automotive history and many will cross the block without a reserve price. While others will carry a reserve, they are also the high-end, high-caliber cars. Showcased for sale in June is a 2006, low mileage Ford GT. In addition, another sexy Ford comes to Carlisle; a 1966 Shelby GT350H. Yet another gem is a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible. Any of those cars would be THE perfect way to cruise into summer!
What makes it more of a festival and community event are the add-ons. While generations of classics are slated, future collectibles will be on-site too. The new products showcase is anchored by a trio of local dealers. Those dealers, Family Ford of Carlisle, Carlisle Cadillac/Buick/
Further, via a local vendor, there will be food trucks available too, serving up great fare that is quite different from your standard burgers and hot dogs. And…what would great food be without a cool beverage? The local flavor continues with samples from local breweries and wineries.
Complete details on Carlisle Auctions can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400. On the web are links and information for consigning a vehicle, becoming a bidder and a photo gallery of most of the vehicles that are consigned to the auction. Finally, a run list and link to watch a live stream of the auction will also be available during each day of the auction. Reach out today to be involved and don't miss out!
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
