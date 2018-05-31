 
Annual Innovation Awards to Honor Federal Health Innovation and Technology Pioneers

 
 
WASHINGTON - June 5, 2018 - PRLog -- FedHealthIT, a resource for news and insight regarding the federal health industry, will once again be honoring the companies, agencies, and programs driving innovation in the healthcare. Chosen from across federal agencies working in the healthcare space, winners at this fourth annual event represent Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services(CMS); Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA); Food and Drug Administration (FDA); United States Digital Service (USDS); the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA); United States Air Force Air Force Medical Service; and the Defense Health Agency (DHA).

"The Federal Health community includes some of the most innovative and entrepreneurial companies and individuals you will find anywhere in the world. Once a year we come together to celebrate the efforts of these Federal programs, projects, and teams that are making a real difference." - David Blackburn, Executive Editor and Founder, FedHealth IT

The event is being held June 12, 2018 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC at 1:00 p.m. Costs to attend vary; government agency representatives are free to attend. For more information or to register, visit http://info.fedhealthit.com/.

The FedHealthIT Innovation Awards highlights innovative programs and brings together leaders from both industry and government. Key government speakers and panelists include:

• Anjelica Dortch, Executive Office of the President, Office of Management and Budget;
• Amy Haseltine, Executive Director, Office of the Chief Information Officer, Office of IT Strategy, Policy and Governance, Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services;
• Jeneen Iwugo, Deputy Director, Quality Improvement & Innovation Group, Center for Clinical Standards &Quality, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services;
• Ashwini Zenooz, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Electronic Health Records Modernization Office, Department of Veterans Affairs; and
• Lauren Thompson, PhD, Director DoD/VA Interagency Program Office, Department of Defense.
• Barclay P. Butler, Ph.D., J-4, Component Acquisition Executive (CAE), and the Head of Contracting Actions (HCA), for the Defense Health Agency
• Neil Evans, MD, Chief Officer, Connected Care, Veterans Health Administration, US Department of Veterans Affairs;
• Sanjay Koyani, MPH, Executive Director for Innovation, Office of the Chief Technology Officer, Department of Health and Human Services;
• Todd Simpson, Chief Product Officer, US Department of Health and Human Services;
• Alastair Thomson, Chief Information Officer, National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health;
• Jean Moody-Williams, Deputy Director, Center for Clinical Standards and Quality, Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services;

About FedHealhIT

FedHealthIT is a news and information resource dedicated to the Federal Health IT Executive. From Veterans Affairs and Military Health to the broad mission of the Department of Health and Human Services, FedHealthIT strives to bring the latest news and insights to the busy Executive. FedHealthIT is a G2Xchange Health property. To learn more visit www.fedhealthit.com.

Contact
Heather Seftel-Kirk – Managing Editor
***@g2xchange.com
Source:FedHealthIT
Email:***@g2xchange.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Government, Innovation
Industry:Health
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Events
