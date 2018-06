"Love and Loss" at Somerville Theater, June 8-14th

The anthology features Olympia Dukakis and Burt Young, currently available for streaming on Amazon.

-- "Love and Loss", a collection of the five, highest-rated on Amazon short stories from Hewes Pictures, will open theatrically in Somerville, MA, June 8-14th. Featuring Academy Award winner Olympia Dukakis, and Academy Award nominee Burt Young, these shorts are also currently available on Amazon.All stories in the anthology deal with love and friendships. Whether it's the fear of two lovers aging in "Calumet" (which stars Austin Pendleton), or friends comforting each other in time of loss in the highest-reviewed "Sorry For Your Loss", these stories are relatable and human.Titles include: SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS by Bernard Hunt, IRENE AND MARIE by Alex Thompson, DANNI by Peter Jensen, UNLEASHED LOVE by Steven Ritt and CALUMET by Alex Thompson.About Hewes Pictures:Hewes Pictures is the only short film distributor in the United States. The company's acquired content often stars renowned actors, and is widely accessible on various platforms.For further information, please contact Madina Tulakova, pr@hewespictures.com or visit http://www.hewespictures.com