 
News By Tag
* Olympia Dukakis
* Burt Young
* Austin Pendleton
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
May 2018
31

"Love and Loss" at Somerville Theater, June 8-14th

The anthology features Olympia Dukakis and Burt Young, currently available for streaming on Amazon.
 
 
"Love and Loss Poster"
"Love and Loss Poster"
NEW YORK - June 5, 2018 - PRLog -- "Love and Loss", a collection of the five, highest-rated on Amazon short stories from Hewes Pictures, will open theatrically in Somerville, MA, June 8-14th. Featuring Academy Award winner Olympia Dukakis, and Academy Award nominee Burt Young, these shorts are also currently available on Amazon.

All stories in the anthology deal with love and friendships. Whether it's the fear of two lovers aging in "Calumet" (which stars Austin Pendleton), or friends comforting each other in time of loss in the highest-reviewed "Sorry For Your Loss", these stories are relatable and human.

Titles include: SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS by Bernard Hunt, IRENE AND MARIE by Alex Thompson, DANNI by Peter Jensen, UNLEASHED LOVE by Steven Ritt and CALUMET by Alex Thompson.

About Hewes Pictures:
Hewes Pictures is the only short film distributor in the United States. The company's acquired content often stars renowned actors, and is widely accessible on various platforms.

For further information, please contact Madina Tulakova, pr@hewespictures.com or visit http://www.hewespictures.com

Contact
Hewes Pictures
***@hewespictures.com
End
Source:Hewes Pictures
Email:***@hewespictures.com Email Verified
Tags:Olympia Dukakis, Burt Young, Austin Pendleton
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 05, 2018
Hewes Pictures LLC News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share