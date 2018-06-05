News By Tag
Rulon 123 Stamped Polymer Parts Locally Produced at Bangalore Site for Industrial Customer
"This localization activity is an excellent example of our market-oriented approach. We witnessed a significant increase in our customer requirement and implemented JIT purchasing; therefore, we acted quickly to support them for these current needs as well as future ones. The Rulon® stamped part is critical and the heart of the customer's final assembly. Any field failure as a result of the part has serious repercussions on us and our customer. Since our imported parts were running without issues for more than a decade, the challenge in localization was to ensure the parts matched the quality and performance of the imported parts. For the part to perform optimally, every step in production including packing is critical," said Prasad K.R, Saint-Gobain Seals - Industrial Market Manager.
Although the Bangalore facility was initially set up to meet the needs of a sole customer now, Saint-Gobain Seals will work with other global customers to meet their needs for Rulon® stamped parts and other Rulon® solutions. Since the business is the only source of genuine Rulon® polymer material, they are well equipped to support applications in various markets due to the product's versatility and benefits of low wear and friction, FDA compliance, and chemical resistance:
· Aerospace and defense - Rulon® AR and Rulon® W2 PTFE bonded bearings for jet engine thrust reverser and missile launch systems
· Transportation and automotive - Rulon® Jsliding elements forbogie of 7000 Series trains in Washington DC and cup seals for valve emission controls
· Consumer - Rulon® J glide rings for bicycle rear shock absorbers
· Industrial - Rulon® 123 piston cup seals for gasoline metering pumps
· Life Sciences - Rulon® 641 components for harmonic scalpel surgical tooling
· Oil and gas- Rulon® slide bearings for pipeline valves
· Habitat - Rulon® sliding tape elements forseismic base isolation systems
Local manufacturing operations have not only benefited the Bangalore site but also the Bristol site in Rhode Island, where Meldin® thermoplastic materials are being produced for the US automotive market in the form of core transmission systems such as seal rings, thrust washers, pushrods and bearings; steering systems such as ball joints and guide bearings; and brake system structural parts.
To learn more about Saint-Gobain Seals' Rulon® product line, other product lines, or strategic business unit, please visit https://www.seals.saint-
About Saint-Gobain Seals
Saint-Gobain Seals is a strategic business unit under Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics' Engineered Components SOA (sector of activity); our parent company, Saint-Gobain, is one of the world's top 100 industrial groups as well as one of the oldest manufacturing companies in the world with over 350 years of excellence. With more than 50 years of manufacturing experience and an established global presence (strategic sites in Garden Grove, California, USA; Kontich, Belgium; Neuhaus and Wertheim, Germany; and Minhang, Shanghai, China), we offer a diverse range of critical parts for extreme applications that are designed to protect core systems.
Media Contact
Saint-Gobain Seals
sealsmarketing@
800 544 0080
End
Page Updated Last on: Jun 05, 2018