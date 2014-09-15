 
News By Tag
* Education
* Minecraft
* Agriculture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Green Bay
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
May 2018
31


Popular Minecraft Video Game Helps Wisconsin Students Embrace Agriculture

Microsoft-owned Minecraft, inspires youth to experience gardening though technology and give back to their communities in the digital age
 
 
National 4H Council
National 4H Council
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Education
* Minecraft
* Agriculture

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Green Bay - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
* Events

GREEN BAY, Wis. - June 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Minecraft (https://minecraft.net/en-us/), a 3-D building block video game, sold to Microsoft (http://money.cnn.com/2014/09/15/technology/minecraft-microsoft/index.html) in 2014 for $2.5 billion dollars, continues to grow in popularity among youth across the country. As part of 4-H and Microsoft's ongoing 4-H Tech Changemakers initiative, 4-H teens in Outagamie County have innovated the game by coding and experimenting with virtual reality to launch a transformative technology that models garden growth and connects youth with their community's agricultural heritage. 4-H Tech Changemakersaims to equip young people across the country with the knowledge, resources, and empowerment to lead in their communities through technology.

Twenty-five 4-H youth will lead a demonstration of the Minecraft technology at the Growing our Future Agricultural Expo, which will also include a visit to the nearby 4-H garden and educational farm. County Executive, Thomas Nelson, will also be speaking at the press event.

The Expo, FREE to the public, will also feature Oneida Nation education on industrial hemp, garden planting, bee hive demonstrations, face painting, live music and entertainment for the entire family to enjoy.

WHEN:    Saturday, June 9, 2018

   9:30am- 10:30am: Press Event(with Minecraft demo and community garden visit at

   10:00am)

   10am- 3pm: Growing Our Future Agricultural Expo (Minecraft demos and garden visits continue)

WHERE:  EXPO: Norbert Hill Center, N7210 Seminary Road Oneida, WI 54155

GARDEN: *Shuttles available between locations

Oneida Falling Leaves 4-H Club Land, 2293 County H, De Pere, WI 54115

Contact:
Kayla Viste, 4-H Youth Development Educator

Outagamie County UW-Extension

3365 West Brewster Street

Appleton, WI 54914

(920) 832-5127 | Kayla.Viste@ces.uwex.edu

Contact
National 4-H Council
***@fourhcouncil.edu
End
Source:National 4-H Council
Email:***@fourhcouncil.edu Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Perfect Pitch Media Group News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share