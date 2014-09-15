News By Tag
Popular Minecraft Video Game Helps Wisconsin Students Embrace Agriculture
Microsoft-owned Minecraft, inspires youth to experience gardening though technology and give back to their communities in the digital age
Twenty-five 4-H youth will lead a demonstration of the Minecraft technology at the Growing our Future Agricultural Expo, which will also include a visit to the nearby 4-H garden and educational farm. County Executive, Thomas Nelson, will also be speaking at the press event.
The Expo, FREE to the public, will also feature Oneida Nation education on industrial hemp, garden planting, bee hive demonstrations, face painting, live music and entertainment for the entire family to enjoy.
WHEN: Saturday, June 9, 2018
9:30am-
10:00am)
10am- 3pm: Growing Our Future Agricultural Expo (Minecraft demos and garden visits continue)
WHERE: EXPO: Norbert Hill Center, N7210 Seminary Road Oneida, WI 54155
GARDEN: *Shuttles available between locations
Oneida Falling Leaves 4-H Club Land, 2293 County H, De Pere, WI 54115
Contact:
Kayla Viste, 4-H Youth Development Educator
Outagamie County UW-Extension
3365 West Brewster Street
Appleton, WI 54914
(920) 832-5127 | Kayla.Viste@
Contact
National 4-H Council
***@fourhcouncil.edu
End
