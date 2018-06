Popular Minecraft Video Game Helps Wisconsin Students Embrace Agriculture

Microsoft-owned Minecraft, inspires youth to experience gardening though technology and give back to their communities in the digital age

-- Minecraft (https://minecraft.net/en-us/), a 3-D building block video game, sold to Microsoft (http://money.cnn.com/2014/09/15/technology/minecraft-microsoft/index.html) in 2014 for $2.5 billion dollars, continues to grow in popularity among youth across the country. As part of 4-H and Microsoft's ongoinginitiative, 4-H teens in Outagamie County have innovated the game by coding and experimenting with virtual reality to launch a transformative technology that models garden growth and connects youth with their community's agricultural heritage. 4-H Teaims to equip young people across the country with the knowledge, resources, and empowerment to lead in their communities through technology.Twenty-five 4-H youth will lead a demonstration of the Minecraft technology at thewhich will also include a visit to the nearby 4-H garden and educational farm. County Executive, Thomas Nelson, will also be speaking at the press event.The Expo,to the public, will also feature Oneida Nation education on industrial hemp, garden planting, bee hive demonstrations, face painting, live music and entertainment for the entire family to enjoy.Saturday, June 9, 20189:30am-10:30am: Press Event(10am- 3pm: Growing Our Future Agricultural Expo (Norbert Hill Center, N7210 Seminary Road Oneida, WI 54155Oneida Falling Leaves 4-H Club Land, 2293 County H, De Pere, WI 54115Kayla Viste, 4-H Youth Development EducatorOutagamie County UW-Extension3365 West Brewster StreetAppleton, WI 54914(920) 832-5127 | Kayla.Viste@ ces.uwex.edu