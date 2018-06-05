News By Tag
"People, Shapes and Sizes" to Open Theatrically in Somerville, MA, June 8-14th
The five award-winning documentaries are also currently streaming on Amazon.
An anthology of award-winning documentaries, "People, Shapes and Sizes" observes the importance of shapes and movement in our everyday lives. As an example, "The Sandman" by Lauren Knapp follows a physician, who despite his own morality, assists capital punishment executions, and "Light on her Feet" by Matrin Barshai gives the audience a look into the difficulties that a ballet dancer might face in her training.
The anthology provides viewers with an enlightening experience, giving a deeper understanding of things we often take for granted.
Titles include: THE SANDMAN by Lauren Knapp, LIGHT ON HER FEET by Martin Barshai, SHAKESPEARE WITH NOODLES by David M Weiss, SHAPEMAKER by Mary L Holley and BROOKLYN UNITED by Tracey Anarella.
About Hewes Pictures:
Hewes Pictures is the only short film distributor in the United States. The company's acquired content often stars renowned actors, and is widely accessible on various platforms.
For further information, please contact Madina Tulakova, pr@hewespictures.com or visit http://www.hewespictures.com
