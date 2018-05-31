Regional Subcontracting Workshop At The Kingsport Chamber

Subcontracting Workshop at Kingsport Chamber

Aditi Bhave

Aditi Bhave

-- The Tennessee Small Business Development Center ETSU – Kingsport Affiliate Office will hostworkshop on. This workshop is geared towards DBEs (Disadvantage Business Enterprises), veteran owned, woman owned and minority owned businesses.The workshop is co-sponsored by BAE Systems Inc., the Tennessee Procurement Technical Assistance Center, the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) and the Kingsport Chamber.In this workshop, attendees will learn how to subcontract with prime contractors and do business with local government agencies and large corporations.The workshop will cover:•How to do business with the government• How to do business with BAE Systems (includes quality and service expectations of suppliers)• Panel discussion; local government representatives (Kingsport City, Kingsport Area Transit Service, Johnson City Transit, Sullivan County Procurement and more…)• Panel discussion; Large Corporations (BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, BAE Systems, Ballad Health, Domtar and more…)• Networking Do's and Don'ts (Optional)Procurement Point of Contacts for Prime Contractors, Large Corporations and Government AgenciesThis is a free training, but pre-registration is required.The cooperative agreement between KOSBE and East Tennessee State University is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA's funding is not an endorsement of any products, opinions or services. SBA funded programs are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state of Tennessee.Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact Aditi Bhave — 423.392.8825;abhave@tsbdc.org;400 Clinchfield Street, Suite 100, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network, hosted by Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN, is an accredited member of the National Association of Small Business Development Centers and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, participating universities and community colleges, and regional support partners. All SBA programs are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. All opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA and other program sponsors. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. All information, events, and/or prices are subject to change or withdrawal. The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network shall not be held responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints. Please confirm the information with the listing party.