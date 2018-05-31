News By Tag
Colonial Courtyard at Bedford to host Western Day
June 6 Chicken barbecue event will benefit Alzheimer's Association
The fourth annual event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $4 for children. All proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association.
The past three events have brought a combined 600 diners to the senior living community. Last year Colonial Courtyard at Bedford raised $1,100 for the Alzheimer's Association through the barbecue and the three-year total of funds raised is $3,300.
"The Western Day has grown each year and has evolved into not only a popular tradition but is a great way to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association,"
Bankes said the previous three theme-based events raised the spirits of residents and their family members. The public also was invited, adding to the turnout.
"With all proceeds going to benefit the Alzheimer's Association, the Western Day barbecue takes on even greater significance to all of us at Colonial Courtyard at Bedford," Bankes said.
Entertainment will be provided during the barbecue.
The meal will include barbecue chicken, baked beans, corn on the cob, a roll and dessert. Children's meals include a hot dog, corn on the cob, applesauce and dessert.
Western Day is open to the senior residents, family members and the public. Walk-in's are welcome, but Colonial Courtyard at Bedford recommends that people reserve tickets by calling 814.624.0100.
Visit http://www.integracare.com.
