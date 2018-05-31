News By Tag
ITEX Barter Canada Teams With Entertainment & Business Leaders for Cash Giveaway contest
The winner can use C$11,497 in business barter credit for anything offered by any ITEX barter member, anywhere in North America! Plus, we are giving away another C$11,497 to a Toronto area non-profit or charity
Any Ontario Small Business Is Eligible to Win C$11,497 in ITEX Dollars
PLUS - Includes Matching Giveaway to Ontario area Charity
ITEX Barter Canada, the top business to business barter exchange network in North America, has announced a contest for any Ontario area business, to help promote the concept and benefits of barter by giving away $11,497 ITEX Barter Dollars. In addition, to help our non-profit community as well, ITEX is going to match that donation by selecting a charity to receive C$11,497 in ITEX credit to use any way they want!
To win, all they have to do is visit the ITEX Facebook page and fill out a short questionnaire about how their business is going to use this money – how will C$11,497 help their business?
ITEX has assembled three of the top Ontario business leaders and entertainers to evaluate the various entries and pick the winning business. Our three celebrity judges are:
• Humble Howard Glassman from the Humble and Fred Show on Sirius XM
• Ky Joseph, Executive Vice President of Sales, from Evanov Radio Group
• Carlo Parentela from Chateau Le Jardin Event Venue and Apres Noir Dinner and Concert Series.
"We could have spent this money on advertising, sponsored an event, and maybe even sponsored a cake bakeoff but we thought the most effective way to help an Ontario-based business was by simply giving the money away to a business that needs it most," says Michael Muzzin, President of ITEX Barter Canada. "The winner can use the C$11,497 in business barter credit for anything offered by any ITEX barter member, anywhere in Ontario, anywhere in Canada, or even anywhere in North America! Plus, we are giving away another C$11,497 to a Toronto area non-profit or charity."\
Apply here - https://www.facebook.com/
How ITEX Works:
Unlike typical barter where one product or service gets exchanged for another, an ITEX business "sells" their services and products and receives "ITEX dollars", a digital barter credit in return. They can then use the ITEX dollars to "buy" a wide range of products and services. In addition to being effective for local & regional businesses, members can buy and sell with anyone on the ITEX network, North American-wide. ITEX is more than barter, it is an alternative payment method and online marketplace.
ITEX Barter Canada is the busiest of all the ITEX franchises worldwide. In the world of barter, the bigger the organization, the better it is for the participating business as a member, and ITEX is the biggest. The more member partner businesses that participate translates into more potential customers for your business's goods and services, as well as more opportunities to trade for the important services and goods you desire and need.
More about ITEX
With over 30 years of collective experience, ITEX is the leading marketplace for B2B barter transactions in Canada and the United States. ITEX has helped thousands of businesses, large and small, generate new sales, conserve precious cash flow and increase profits. With ITEX Corporation's leading online payment technology platform for processing barter transactions and its exclusive distribution channel, member businesses can utilize the "ITEX dollars" to exchange goods and services, rather than use cash. We even have a new mobile app to make it much easier to earn and spend ITEX dollars.
ITEX Corporation is based in Bellevue, Washington, and processes more than $140 million in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) across thousands of member businesses in Canada and the United States.
https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Mark Shapiro SRS Tech PR
***@srs-techpr.com
