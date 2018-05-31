Indie Beauty Brand Launches Mini-Size Cosmetic Line

Media Contact

Micro Beauty Essentials

Sharon Simpson

ssimpson@microbeautyessentials.com Micro Beauty EssentialsSharon Simpson

End

--Mobile, AL – In the age of trend-driven influential indie beauty brands, consumers are seeking new fresh innovative ideas in the beauty landscape. A new player, Micro Beauty Essentials, seeks to serve up their micro/mini size cosmetics for a convenient "anytime, anywhere" beauty experience. Driven by an active fast-paced, tech-heavy lifestyle, where social media and being "selfie-ready"at all times reigns supreme, having portable beauty products has never been more important.Estee Lauder model Kendall Jenner reveals to Vogue her on-the-go makeup application experience: "I've done my makeup in cars, and in porta-potties…I'm not kidding." While most have not had the dubious experience of applying makeup in a porta-potty, the need for beauty-on-the-go is increasing. Total portability is key as full-size cosmetics are quite impractical outside of the home. These resized portable cosmetics match the convenience needed for today's modern mobile lifestyle. Micro Beauty Essentials provides their uniquely designed, quality makeup products with sleek minimalist packaging for this need.The company's commitment to providing these resized portable products has founded the "Micro Makeup Movement," which describes a smarter approach to the beauty experience. The size and product-reducing concept involves not only mini-size makeup, but also the use of universal shades to accommodate many skin-tones, while utilizing smart multi-tasking techniques that maximize the beauty experience, while minimizing the waste and space footprint. Additionally, Micro Beauty Essentials is committed to the vegan and cruelty-free movement, and are a participating member of PETA's Beauty Without Bunnies program.On June 26th, Micro Beauty Essentials will launch their first micro/mini product, the Micro Bomb Highlighter Trio. Staying true to their vision, these are travel-friendly, lip-balm size, multi-purpose, pocket highlighters that are designed to impart a sheer glow for cheeks, lips, eyes, and body. Micro Beauty Essentials is developing other micro/mini beauty products and will launch them throughout the following year.Founder and CEO Sharon Simpson, found through her own travel and on-the-go beauty experiences, the difficulty of finding smart, lightweight, compact cosmetics. Micro Beauty Essentials was born out of this need. With her lifelong love of cosmetics, she stays current with the global beauty industry, and expands her knowledge by experimenting with new cosmetics, trends, and techniques. She also stays current with industry news, research and development in cosmetics and packaging, and has relationships with beauty influencers around the world. She earned a BA, MA and PhD in Marketing /Communications, with a career serving in PR/Marketing/Communications/Writing/Teaching.As Simpson embarks upon the next chapter in her career, she remarks, "Micro Beauty Essentials is proud to be leading the charge of designing smart cosmetics, using smart techniques, creating a reduction in the need for larger, less portable beauty products. I am thrilled to share our vision with beauty lovers around the world."###PR Contact Information:Sharon Simpsonssimpson@microbeautyessentials.comMicro Beauty EssentialsInstagram @microbeautyessentials;Twitter @realmicrobeauty;Facebook @microbeautyessentials