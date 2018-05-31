News By Tag
Acts 4 Ministry's "Inspiration" Fundraiser To Feature JB3 Band With Famed Guitarist Chris Vitarello
The non-denominational Acts 4 Ministry will host their annual "Inspiration" fundraiser on Thursday, June 28 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, CT featuring for the second year the Blues Hall of Famer Chris Vitarello. Tickets are currently on sale.
"The Jeremey Baum Trio-JB3 was well received at our 2017 'Inspiration' fundraiser so we are very pleased to welcome their return for 2018," stated Acts 4 Ministry Executive Director Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta. "This fundraising reception is an annual celebration of the many ways our organization impacts positive changes in the greater Waterbury community. We support the daily needs of families and individuals who are in dire financial distress because they have lost virtually everything they possess to a fire, flood, or other devastating life events."
Famed guitarist Chris Vitarello is a full-time member of the Jeremy Baum Trio, the Bruce Katz Band and the Chris O'Leary Band. When not on tour, he is Worship Leader at Walnut Hill Community Church leading Sunday morning worship for hundreds of congregants at campuses in Waterbury, New Milford, Seymour and Bethel, Connecticut.
Inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame's on November 14, 2013, at the Hudson, New York chapter venue, Vitarello was also a nominee and performer at the 32nd Blues Music Awards. During the past 20 years, he has been a band member, and recorded or shared the stage with the legendary Jimmy McGriff, Bruce Katz, Butch Trucks and the Freight Train Band, Jerry Jemmott, Tad Robinson, the Chris O'Leary Band, Dennis Gruenling, Roxy Perry, Jeremy Baum, Joel Frahm, and Bernard Purdie to name a few. He has appeared on 30 plus albums and continues to perform nationally and internationally.
Organ player Jeremy Baum and his trio are rooted in the blues and funky soul-jazz sounds of the late 1960s including the music of Booker T. and the MG's, The Meters, Jimmy Smith. His style is also influenced by the current masters of the jam-band scene including Medeski, Martin, and Wood, Soul-Live, Derek Trucks Band. Baum has been playing festivals and jazz clubs in the New England region since the release of his first album. The JB3 Band was also featured on Boogaloo to McDuff, a tribute to Jack McDuff. A native New Yorker, Baum studied jazz at the SUNY New Paltz and while there joined Murali Coryell's band (son of jazz guitarist Larry Coryell.) In 1998, after playing professionally at clubs and opening for many big-name artists,
Drummer Chris Reddan has toured with legends of blues and rock since age 17 and has performed at such prestigious festivals as the Nice Jazz Festival, Bos Pop Festival, San Sebastian Jazz Festival, San Javier Jazz Festival, Blues on the Farm, Memphis in May, Santa Cruz Blues Festival and Ulmer Zelt Festival, and appeared alongside such legends as the Allman Brothers, Sting, Gov't Mule, Steve Vai, Blood Sweat and Tears, Simply Red, Ten Years After, and many others.
Sponsors to date of Acts 4 Ministry's 2018 "Inspiration"
"Acts 4 Ministry is a collaborative group of a volunteer board of directors, staff members and dozens of volunteers who desire to share God's love by meeting the comforting physical needs of others. We achieve this goal daily," explained Carabetta, "on many levels by collecting and distributing, free-of-charge to recipients, clothing, and housewares with an accommodating furniture program through volunteerism. Each year we distribute clothing to nearly 4,000 people, and over 1,000 pieces of furniture and housewares to people of varying income levels throughout the Greater Waterbury area."
Tickets for the June 28th "Inspiration"
Tax-deductible donations can be made year-round and brought to Acts 4 Ministry's facility Mondays through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. and select Saturdays. Cash or money order donations can also be U.S. Mailed to P.O. Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704. To donate online with a credit card, visit www.acts4.org and go to "Click to Give" in the top right corner of the homepage.
Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta
