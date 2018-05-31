Pallett Valo Partner elected as National President of the Last Post Fund

Ray Mikkola takes on a role that is near and dear to his heart

Ray Mikkola

-- Pallett Valo LLP, the largest business law firm in Peel Region, is pleased to announce that Ray Mikkola, a Partner at the firm and Head of its Commercial Real Estate Practice has been elected as the National President of the Last Post Fund, a not for profit corporation established in 1909 that has buried over 150,000 indigent veterans in Canada, with a network of volunteers across Canada.Given Ray's military background, his involvement with this organization is a natural extension of his desire to give back, a sentiment that Pallett Valo shares. The Last Post Fund's mission is to ensure that no Veteran is denied a dignified funeral and burial, as well as a military gravestone, due to insufficient funds at time of death. Its Veterans Affairs Canada Funeral and Burial Program provides funeral, burial and grave marking benefits for eligible Canadian and Allied Veterans. In addition, it supports other initiatives designed to honour the memory of Canadian and Allied Veterans.According to the firm's Managing Partner, John Russo "We are proud to support Ray as he takes on this new role as the National President of the Last Post Fund which will, we are sure, thrive under Ray's steady leadership".A national non-profit organization, the Last Post Fund's operations are based in Halifax, Montreal and Toronto.Pallett Valo is the largest business law firm in Mississauga, whose roots in the community go back to 1948. The firm practices in the areas of: business law, commercial litigation, commercial real estate, construction, insolvency & corporate restructuring, employment & labour, and wills, estates, & trusts. The firm has 39 lawyers, including 14 partners, 25 associates and 47 support staff. It was recently voted as a Top 10 Regional Law firm for the fourth time in four successive surveys sponsored by Canadian Lawyer Magazine.