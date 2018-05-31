 
News By Tag
* Lawyer
* Last Post Fund
* Pallett Valo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
May 2018
31


Pallett Valo Partner elected as National President of the Last Post Fund

Ray Mikkola takes on a role that is near and dear to his heart
 
 
Ray Mikkola
Ray Mikkola
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lawyer
* Last Post Fund
* Pallett Valo

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
* Executives

TORONTO - June 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Pallett Valo LLP, the largest business law firm in Peel Region, is pleased to announce that Ray Mikkola, a Partner at the firm and Head of its Commercial Real Estate Practice has been elected as the National President of the Last Post Fund, a not for profit corporation established in 1909 that has buried over 150,000 indigent veterans in Canada, with a network of volunteers across Canada.

Given Ray's military background, his involvement with this organization is a natural extension of his desire to give back, a sentiment that Pallett Valo shares. The Last Post Fund's mission is to ensure that no Veteran is denied a dignified funeral and burial, as well as a military gravestone, due to insufficient funds at time of death. Its Veterans Affairs Canada Funeral and Burial Program provides funeral, burial and grave marking benefits for eligible Canadian and Allied Veterans. In addition, it supports other initiatives designed to honour the memory of Canadian and Allied Veterans.

According to the firm's Managing Partner, John Russo "We are proud to support Ray as he takes on this new role as the National President of the Last Post Fund which will, we are sure, thrive under Ray's steady leadership".

A national non-profit organization, the Last Post Fund's operations are based in Halifax, Montreal and Toronto.

About Pallett Valo LLP (https://www.pallettvalo.com/)

Pallett Valo is the largest business law firm in Mississauga, whose roots in the community go back to 1948. The firm practices in the areas of: business law, commercial litigation, commercial real estate, construction, insolvency & corporate restructuring, employment & labour, and wills, estates, & trusts. The firm has 39 lawyers, including 14 partners, 25 associates and 47 support staff.  It was recently voted as a Top 10 Regional Law firm for the fourth time in four successive surveys sponsored by Canadian Lawyer Magazine.

Contact
Neville Pokroy
***@mastermindsolutions.ca
End
Source:Pallett Valo LLP
Email:***@mastermindsolutions.ca Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mastermind Solutions Inc. News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share