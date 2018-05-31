News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SEM Link to Partner with the Atlanta Dream to host Fundraiser
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link), a Community Partner with the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, to host STEM and Basketball Fundraiser at July 15th home game.
SEM Link's STEM and Basketball Fundraiser is only part of the community partnership with the Atlanta Dream. The first community event SEM Link participated as a part of this partnership was the Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Party with the Cobb County Public Library System. This event took place on Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 5:00 -7:00 pm at the Switzer Library located at 266 Roswell Street Northeast, Marietta, Georgia 30060. SEM Link will also partner with the team with more community outreach events which will be announced at a later time.
Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith, Founder and Executive Director, expressed her excitement regarding the upcoming events and partnership. "I am excited and honored that the Atlanta Dream has chosen SEM Link as one of its community partners to assist them with achieving their community engagement goals. This partnership allows me to combine two of my favorite things; STEM and Basketball. It also shows youth that you can be interested in sports and STEM and explores the connection between STEM and Basketball" stated Ms. Smith.
About SEM Link
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science. Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia). SEM Link currently offers programs in Atlanta and the DMV. Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
About the Atlanta Dream
The Atlanta Dream is Atlanta's Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team. The team was founded before the 2008 WNBA season began and is in the Eastern Conference. The team is the only Atlanta professional sports franchise with an all-female ownership group; Dream Too LLC comprised of owners Mary Brock and Kelly Loffler. For more information about the Atlanta Dream visit their website .http://dream.wnba.com/
Media Contact
Tiffany H. Mallory
info@semsuccess.org
8886006294
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse