 
News By Tag
* STEMEdu
* Science
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
May 2018
31

SEM Link to Partner with the Atlanta Dream to host Fundraiser

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link), a Community Partner with the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, to host STEM and Basketball Fundraiser at July 15th home game.
 
 
Basketball and STEM
Basketball and STEM
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* STEMEdu
* Science

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Events

ATLANTA - June 5, 2018 - PRLog -- As a community partner of the Atlanta Dream, SEM Link will host a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Basketball fundraiser during the July 15th Atlanta Dream home game at the McCamish Pavilion; located at 965 Fowler St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. The Dream will host the Washington Mystics. Pre-game action will start at 1:00 pm with SEM Link engaging attendees with hands-on STEM activities that show the connection between STEM and Basketball. The tip- off is scheduled for 3:00 pm. SEM Link will receive a portion of the proceeds from tickets sold from the site https://groupmatics.events/event/Semlinks (https://groupmatics.events/event/Semlinks).

SEM Link's STEM and Basketball Fundraiser is only part of the community partnership with the Atlanta Dream. The first community event SEM Link participated as a part of this partnership was the Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Party with the Cobb County Public Library System. This event took place on Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 5:00 -7:00 pm at the Switzer Library located at 266 Roswell Street Northeast, Marietta, Georgia 30060. SEM Link will also partner with the team with more community outreach events which will be announced at a later time.

Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith, Founder and Executive Director, expressed her excitement regarding the upcoming events and partnership. "I am excited and honored that the Atlanta Dream has chosen SEM Link as one of its community partners to assist them with achieving their community engagement goals. This partnership allows me to combine two of my favorite things; STEM and Basketball. It also shows youth that you can be interested in sports and STEM and explores the connection between STEM and Basketball" stated Ms. Smith.

About SEM Link

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science.  Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia). SEM Link currently offers programs in Atlanta and the DMV.  Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/semlinkinc) and follow @semlink on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/semlink) or @semlink on Instagram (http://instagram.com/semlink). For more information about SEM Link visit our website at www.semsuccess.org or email us at info@semsuccess.org.

About the Atlanta Dream
The Atlanta Dream is Atlanta's Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team. The team was founded before the 2008 WNBA season began and is in the Eastern Conference. The team is the only Atlanta professional sports franchise with an all-female ownership group; Dream Too LLC comprised of owners Mary Brock and Kelly Loffler.  For more information about the Atlanta Dream visit their website .http://dream.wnba.com/

Media Contact
Tiffany H. Mallory
info@semsuccess.org
8886006294
End
Source:
Email:***@semsuccess.org Email Verified
Tags:STEMEdu, Science
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share