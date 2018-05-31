 
6th India Business & IT Resilience Summit To Be Held In Mumbai On June 7th, 2018

India Business and IT Resilience Summit is all set to be held in Mumbai. The summit is organized by Continuity & Resilience (CORE) and supported by The BCI - UK. The event will be organized in 'Meluha The Fern An Ecotel Hotel
 
 
MUMBAI, India - June 5, 2018 - PRLog -- 6th India Business and IT Resilience Summit is all set to be held in Mumbai on June 7th, 2018. The summit is organized by Continuity & and Resilience (CORE) and supported by The BCI - UK. The event will be organized in 'Meluha The Fern An Ecotel Hotel', a 5 star environmentally responsible hotel in Mumbai.

Speaking to the media, a spokesperson from the Continuity & and Resilience said, "We are pleased to announce that Continuity and Resilience is all set for the 6th Business Continuity and IT Resilience Summit once again on 7th June 2018. As a premier 1 day event, this summit will bring together all excellent thought leaders and minds in the fields of Crisis management, IT Disaster Recovery, Security, BCM and Emergency Response from different countries including India, Sri Lanka, US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Middle East at one place. The discussions and presentations will include innovative ideas, new thoughts, and resolutions to efficiently manage all phases of the BCM implementation lifecycle."

The 2018 Summit is probably going to be attended by more than 150 professionalsmembers, who will be sharing their knowledge and experience in the field as well as learning from the numerous BCM projects.The summit will include educational sessions with case studies, panel discussions and keynotes, business card exchange sessions and tabletop displays. Participants will also get an opportunity to network with each other via networking events such as lunches, and coffee breaks, and gala dinner.

Last year, the summit was attended by more than 110 professionalsmembers from all over the world, and from different industries and businesses. All the experts from various sectors met on a single platform and exchanged their skills and knowledge about the BCM and Resilience.

For further details visit http://bcm-india.in/

Email: summit@bcm-india.in | Call: +91 98999 48628
Source:
Email:***@bcm-india.in
