Brian S. Fraser, Partner, Akerman LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast
The Knowledge Group has announced today that Brian S. Fraser with Akerman LLP will speak at its webcast entitled: "Securities and Shareholder Litigation in 2018: Trends and Developments to Look For," scheduled on June 15, 2018 @ 12:00 PM (ET).
About Brian S. Fraser
Brian Fraser is a partner in Akerman's New York office. He navigates his clients through complex litigation with an emphasis on antitrust and securities class actions. Brian is a trusted advisor to clients active across the financial sector on matters relating to capital markets, including commodities, derivatives and structured products, as well as mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and shareholder disputes. His clients include industry-leading private equity and hedge funds, fund managers, institutional investors, insurers, and investment banks. Brian also has extensive experience representing manufacturing and other commercial clients in corporate governance, antitrust, mass tort and trade secret matters. He often represents clients in civil cases with parallel regulatory or criminal proceedings.
About Akerman LLP
Akerman is a client-driven enterprise, recognized by Financial Times as among the most forward thinking law firms in the industry. Akerman is known for its results in middle market M&A and complex disputes, and for helping clients achieve their most important business objectives in the financial services, real estate, and other dynamic sectors.
Event Synopsis:
The securities and shareholder litigation landscape has been very active in 2017 and 2018. Plaintiffs filed more federal securities fraud class actions in 2017 than in any previous year since the enactment of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and that trend seems likely to continue in 2018. And while event-driven securities class actions are still only a small proportion of the total, their numbers are rising, and they are starting to pay off for plaintiffs. Also, during this period, the Supreme Court issued several decisions of importance to securities and shareholder litigation practitioners, as have the federal courts of appeal and the Delaware courts. These decisions, as well as the activities of federal and state legislators and regulators, have led to a number of notable developments, leaving many practitioners anticipating what the next fiscal year will have in store.
Listen as a panel of distinguished securities and shareholder practitioners organized by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with an overview of Securities and Shareholder litigation and class actions. Speakers, among other things, will offer helpful insights on the trends and developments to look out for in 2018. They will also provide an analytic survival tip to cope with such developments.
In a LIVE Webcast, the speakers will discuss:
· Fiscal Year 2017's Key Highlights
· 2017 Trends and Issues in the First Half of 2018
· Recent Court Decisions
· Securities Class Action Litigation Trends
· Helpful Defense and Litigation Strategies
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
