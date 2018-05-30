 
On & Off Launches SanSui - Art That Promotes Relaxation

On & Off introduces the beautifully crafted SanSui natural personal humidifier and diffuser on Kickstarter
 
 
SanSui
SanSui
 
LOS ANGELES - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- On & Off, a lifestyle brand of 2-LA, announced today the introduction of SanSui, an exquisitely crafted personal humidifier and aromatherapy diffuser.  Now available through Kickstarter and inspired by the art and balance of Feng Shui, SanSui is designed with the rules of dynamic physics and utilizing absorption and evaporation to create an elegant humidifier and aroma diffuser to add some zen to any home or office space.

SanSui is a beautifully designed decorative piece that also creatively works as a personal humidifier and aromatherapy diffuser to improve the air and create a relaxing atmosphere at home or in the workplace.  Crafted from a single piece of beech wood, SanSui features a die-cut felt silhouette of Mt. Fiji and a Japanese pattern of ocean waves which float within the SanSui and slowly and naturally releases moisture and aroma into the room.  To use, simply fill the SanSui reservoir with water, secure the felt silhouette slides onto the foam float, place the SanSui lid on top, and add a few drops of essential oils as needed. The water should be changed approximately once a week depending on humidity conditions.

On & Off is in the process of raising funds to meet its initial production run and has turned to the popular crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.com to raise awareness of SanSui. Consumers are now able to pre-order their own SanSui at a discounted rate before it is available at retail.  Orders are anticipated to ship in August 2018 and after the campaign has met its initial funding goal of $10,000.  Once the initial funding goal is met, On & Off will announce stretch goals including a darker stunning teak wood option.

Pledge options to support and pre-order SanSui range from a discounted early-bird pre-sale price of $25 for the beech wood version to a personalized SanSui for $35 to a stunning teak wood version for $125 and additional felt silhouette slides will be available for $5 for each set.

For more information about SanSui, please visit www.2-la.com or visit the Kickstarter campaign at http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1329585566/sansui-humidifier-diffuser-art-that-promotes-relax

