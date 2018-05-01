 
News By Tag
* Alzheimer S Disease
* SOHInfo
* Medical Data
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Broomfield
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
May 2018
3130

MedAware Systems Launches Dementia Database at Alzheimer's Association International Conference

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Alzheimer S Disease
SOHInfo
Medical Data

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Broomfield - Colorado - US

Subject:
Events

BROOMFIELD, Colo. - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that it is launching its Science of Health Informatics (SOHInfo)™ dementia research database at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC®) in Chicago this July 22- 26, at booth 628. The Company will also be presenting two new research papers at the Conference as part of the launch (https://www.medawaresystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Alz-Association-Conference-PR.pdf).

SOHInfo provides 8,000 dementia studies and millions of individual data points to support research at a level never before possible. These data enable Alzheimer's research organizations and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate work in developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

The dataset is the world's largest body of evidence in this critical healthcare area and are delivered with a wide array of tools for users to rapidly explore and analyze all available scientific evidence from published research studies. This information will serve to improve and streamline the design of long term treatments and care strategies, targeted for specific patient cohorts.

"Having assembled the entirety of research science in dementia, and with regular updates as new studies are published, we are excited to launch this powerful tool", says William Kent, MedAware Systems' President and Chief Operating Officer. He continues, "Powered by our new AI applications, SOHInfo provides for in-depth exploration and analysis of massive amounts of research data. It will become an indispensable tool for rapid discovery and advances in treatment."

AAIC is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science. The Conference convenes the world's leading researchers, next generation investigators, clinicians and the care research community to share research discoveries that will lead to methods of prevention and treatment, and improvements in diagnosis for Alzheimer's disease.

ABOUT MEDAWARE SYSTEMS, INC.

MedAware Systems, Inc. disrupts the health informatics industry by forever changing the way Pharma and medical device companies, physicians, payers and patients derive usable evidence from published clinical trials research. The Company's Science of Health Informatics (SOHInfo™) is a Scientific-Data-as-a-Service (SDaaS™) that solves the problem of making the vast and chaotic body of clinical science research instantly available and indispensable for understanding the safety and efficacy of medical treatments and devices.

Contact
Michael Willis
***@medawaresystems.com
End
Source:MedAware Systems, Inc.
Email:***@medawaresystems.com Email Verified
Tags:Alzheimer S Disease, SOHInfo, Medical Data
Industry:Medical
Location:Broomfield - Colorado - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 04, 2018
MedAware Systems International, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share