MedAware Systems Launches Dementia Database at Alzheimer's Association International Conference

-- MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that it is launching its Science of Health Informatics (SOHInfo)™ dementia research database at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference(AAIC) in Chicago this July 22- 26, at booth 628. The Company will also be presenting two new research papers at the Conference as part of the launch (https://www.medawaresystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Alz-Association-Conference-PR.pdf)SOHInfo provides 8,000 dementia studies and millions of individual data points to support research at a level never before possible. These data enable Alzheimer's research organizations and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate work in developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.The dataset is the world's largest body of evidence in this critical healthcare area and are delivered with a wide array of tools for users to rapidly explore and analyze all available scientific evidence from published research studies. This information will serve to improve and streamline the design of long term treatments and care strategies, targeted for specific patient cohorts."Having assembled the entirety of research science in dementia, and with regular updates as new studies are published, we are excited to launch this powerful tool", says William Kent, MedAware Systems' President and Chief Operating Officer. He continues, "Powered by our new AI applications, SOHInfo provides for in-depth exploration and analysis of massive amounts of research data. It will become an indispensable tool for rapid discovery and advances in treatment."AAIC is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science. The Conference convenes the world's leading researchers, next generation investigators, clinicians and the care research community to share research discoveries that will lead to methods of prevention and treatment, and improvements in diagnosis for Alzheimer's disease.ABOUT MEDAWARE SYSTEMS, INC.MedAware Systems, Inc. disrupts the health informatics industry by forever changing the way Pharma and medical device companies, physicians, payers and patients derive usable evidence from published clinical trials research. The Company's(SOHInfo™) is a Scientific-Data-as-a-Service (SDaaS™) that solves the problem of making the vast and chaotic body of clinical science research instantly available and indispensable for understanding the safety and efficacy of medical treatments and devices.