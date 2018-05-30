News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
QA Mentor Announced To Offer The Best Regression Testing Service
QA Mentor announced an offer of regression testing services to its clients all across the globe. The company will offer the best regression testing service to improve quality and efficiency of the product.
"Regression testing is one of the most important software testing activities. Also, it has to be performed consistently and regularly to assure that you are eliminating risks and keeping the cost under control.", shared spokesperson of the company.
He further added, "When you fix previously reported bugs or make certain changes in the software for specific reasons such as adding or improving functionality, this change may affect some other modules of the software. These changes can be aesthetic, functional and non-functional. The regression testing captures these changes so it can be resolved immediately. "
According to the shared details, the company uses highly advanced tools and expert QA engineers to provide the best regression testing services. The company follows a greatly strategic approach to assure the best ROI for its clients. The steps followed by QA Mentor are listed below:
· Understand project with a scheduled product demo
· Review the product
· Create a regression test plan with different test cases
· Schedule the test
· Run regression test on predefined schedule
· Log defects and bugs
· Coordinate with the development team during the issue resolution process
· Retest after issue resolution
The top QA Company offers value added regression testing service to its clients, which includes:
· Manual testing
· Automated testing
· Working according to the schedule defined by the client
· QA experts with years of experience
· Highly affordable rates
· Round the clock service
As a result of the regression test service, the company will deliver following to the client company:
· Reports of all defects found during the test
· Status reports along with the metrics details
· Updated test cases which are created manually
"We are flexible and adaptive. We create defect reports in the format provided by the client so he can find it easy to understand. Also, we work based on their schedule. This is one of the biggest advantage our clients have because there can be some clients who make regular updates in the software, so regression testing needs to be more frequent; on the other hand, some clients make version updates once in a month, so they need regression testing service once in a month. We can work according to their preferences to assure they have a hassle-free experience."
To learn more about the offered regression testing service, please visit http://www.qamentor.com/
Contact
QA Mentor Inc
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse