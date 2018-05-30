 
QA Mentor Announced To Offer The Best Regression Testing Service

QA Mentor announced an offer of regression testing services to its clients all across the globe. The company will offer the best regression testing service to improve quality and efficiency of the product.
 
 
EHRINGSHAUSEN, Germany - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- On this occasion, the spokesperson of this best QA Company, namely, QA Mentor announced to offer the best regression testing services. The service will be offered to global clients of the company. The representative of the company claimed that the QA experts at the company use a perfect amalgamation of the logical and scientific algorithms and methods. The team of this best QA Company aims to achieve more with less. It means the expert QA engineers at QA Mentor have expertise in providing maximum possible test coverage with minimum possible test cases. This assures the minimal cost of evaluation and risk.

"Regression testing is one of the most important software testing activities. Also, it has to be performed consistently and regularly to assure that you are eliminating risks and keeping the cost under control.", shared spokesperson of the company.

He further added, "When you fix previously reported bugs or make certain changes in the software for specific reasons such as adding or improving functionality, this change may affect some other modules of the software. These changes can be aesthetic, functional and non-functional. The regression testing captures these changes so it can be resolved immediately. "

According to the shared details, the company uses highly advanced tools and expert QA engineers to provide the best regression testing services. The company follows a greatly strategic approach to assure the best ROI for its clients. The steps followed by QA Mentor are listed below:

·         Understand project with a scheduled product demo

·         Review the product

·         Create a regression test plan with different test cases

·         Schedule the test

·         Run regression test on predefined schedule

·         Log defects and bugs

·         Coordinate with the development team during the issue resolution process

·         Retest after issue resolution

The top QA Company offers value added regression testing service to its clients, which includes:

·         Manual testing

·         Automated testing

·         Working according to the schedule defined by the client

·         QA experts with years of experience

·         Highly affordable rates

·         Round the clock service

As a result of the regression test service, the company will deliver following to the client company:

·         Reports of all defects found during the test

·         Status reports along with the metrics details

·         Updated test cases which are created manually

"We are flexible and adaptive. We create defect reports in the format provided by the client so he can find it easy to understand. Also, we work based on their schedule. This is one of the biggest advantage our clients have because there can be some clients who make regular updates in the software, so regression testing needs to be more frequent; on the other hand, some clients make version updates once in a month, so they need regression testing service once in a month. We can work according to their preferences to assure they have a hassle-free experience.", shared spokesperson of the company.

To learn more about the offered regression testing service, please visit http://www.qamentor.com/testing-coverage/functional-testing/regression-testing/

