GingerLead Dog Support and Rehabilitation Harness Launching New Stay on Straps at SuperZoo
GingerLead, Makers of the Premium Dog Support and Rehabilitation Harness, Launching New Stay on Straps at SuperZoo on June 26 – 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Booth #6315
Whether a senior canine needs help getting around, or a dog is recovering from an orthopedic injury or surgery, it's up to the caretaker to help keep their beloved pet comfortable, safe and full of delight at all times. Often, dogs who are aging or are in pain will find difficulty and discomfort when walking. Thanks to products like GingerLead, providing pets with comfort and support is now possible. GingerLead is a premium padded dog sling with an integrated leash to assist dogs with limited mobility.
Many dogs suffer from debilitating conditions such as arthritis, hip dysplasia, knee injuries, and back problems that impact the use of their hind legs. A Golden Retriever named Ginger had two surgeries for conditions impacting the use of her back legs. At six months old she had reconstructive hip surgery for severe hip dysplasia. Then at four years old, she had surgery to stabilize her knee that had a luxating patella.
Liz and Barry, founders of GingerLead, LLC, describe their Ginger as enthusiastic. They had trouble trying to support her with a towel after surgery. Ginger wanted to run after squirrels and dart forward when someone passed by the fence. Going up and down the stairs also presented a challenge. They noticed that even the veterinary technicians at the hospital were having the same problem. They needed a device to support her weight and provide control to keep her from darting forward, hindering proper support, so Ginger's owners invented the GingerLead. They have since helped thousands of dogs around the globe.
The GingerLead Dog Support & Rehabilitation Harness is a soft, padded belly sling with a leash and handle to help dogs with weak hind legs walk. The sling has a soft inner lining, where it comes into contact with a dog's skin or fur, and a durable exterior. It is easily used by passing the support sling under the belly and bringing the straps, which extend from each end of the support sling, together with the attached padded handle. For additional control, a leash extends from the handle and connects to a dog's collar or chest harness with a snap hook, just like any other leash. The straps that extend from the support sling and the leash are adjustable. The leash is also detachable. Male slings, which contain a triangular cutout, are also available.
The GingerLead is ideal for dogs recovering from knee, hip or back surgery, dogs suffering from arthritis, degenerative myelopathy or other debilitating ailments, or older dogs needing some assistance getting around. It works great for taking dogs out to go potty, up and down stairs or for walks. They are available in all sizes for toy to giant breed dogs, machine washable and made in Colorado, USA.
"Since launching GingerLead at SuperZoo four years ago, our company has grown tremendously and we have transformed the lives and wellbeing of dogs suffering in pain everywhere,"
Stay on Straps are included with Medium, Large and Tall GingerLeads and are optional double-sided Velcro strips that cinch the GingerLead straps together allowing the support pad to stay in place when the handle is released. This can be helpful for owners that prefer to leave the GingerLead on their dog giving them independence while going potty, opening a door, etc. View video featuring Stay on Straps here: http://gingerlead.com/
If you'd like more information, or to schedule an interview with Liz Rubinstein, please call 303.482.2074, email gingerlead@gingerlead.com or visit www.gingerlead.com.
