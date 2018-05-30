News By Tag
Dave & Buster's to Open in Torrance
Southern California To Welcome the Ultimate Entertainment Destination to Eat, Drink, Play and Watch
"Southern California has always been an important growth market for us. The South Bay is an incredible area that we've been eager to be a part of for a long time, and we have found the perfect home in Torrance," said Jermaine Lee, general manager of Dave & Buster's. "There is nothing like Dave & Buster's in this community, and we can't wait to provide locals and visitors with a seriously fun environment where they can enjoy great food and drinks, play games and cheer on their favorite sports team – all under one roof!"
Guests will enjoy hundreds of the latest and greatest arcade games, a chef-crafted menu and state-of-the-
The mouth-watering menu combines fun and flavor in American fare with items including Ancho Caesar Lettuce Wraps, legendary burgers like the Buffalo Wing Burger & BBBacon Burger (featuring 3 types of bacon!), and all new dishes like Philly Cheesesteak Sliders & Goldfingers (hand breaded chicken fingers), Cheese Crusted Street Tacos and the Dip Trio (slow-smoked brisket jalapeno white queso, from-scratch guacamole and house-made vegetarian black bean dip served with fresh tortilla chips).
Dave & Buster's also offers one-of-a-kind cocktails like you've never seen before! The extensive beverage menu includes favorites like Adult Snow Cones, CoronaRitas, Luxe LITs, a Strawberry Watermelon Margarita made with strawberry flavored ice cubes, Glow Kones featuring a blinking, flashing glow cube and the all-new Frosé.
The new location features a D&B Sports Bar will offer the best game viewing experience in the South Bay to cheer on any sporting event, both college and professional!
Not-to-be-missed specials include Happy Hour (Monday – Friday 4:30 – 7 p.m.), Late Night Happy Hour (Sunday – Thursday 10 p.m. – close) which include half-price cocktails, $2.50 Domestic Pints, $1 22oz drafts, $1 Off Glasses of Wine and $3 Off Bottles of Wine, 2 For Tuesday($2 Tacos, $2 Beers; All Day) and Half-Priced Games every Wednesday (All games of ½ price; All Day).
Dave & Buster's also features private event spaces to provide the perfect atmosphere for every occasion. From corporate events and meetings to birthday parties and team building activities, the Dave & Buster's team will work with every size event and budget to make planning easy, so you can focus on the FUN!
Dave & Buster's Torrance location is located in the Del Amo Fashion Center at 21880 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503. Hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. – midnight and Friday—Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. For more information on Dave & Buster's, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.
About Dave & Buster's
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 114 high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America and will open the 115th in Torrance, CA on Monday, June 11th. The exciting environment of Dave & Buster's also provides the perfect setting for corporate and group events. Each Dave & Buster's offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-
