Dave & Buster's to Open in Torrance

Southern California To Welcome the Ultimate Entertainment Destination to Eat, Drink, Play and Watch
 
 
Listed Under

TORRANCE, Calif. - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Dave & Buster's will open to the public in Torrance on Monday, June 11th in the Del Amo Fashion Center, bringing an all new reason to visit the popular retail destination. The restaurant and entertainment hub features over 41,000 square-feet of arcade games, premium sports viewing and delicious food & drink offerings! This is the ninth Dave & Buster's to open in Southern California, and the 115th overall. The new location is positioned to become a key player in the South Bay's local dining and nightlife scenes.

"Southern California has always been an important growth market for us. The South Bay is an incredible area that we've been eager to be a part of for a long time, and we have found the perfect home in Torrance," said Jermaine Lee, general manager of Dave & Buster's. "There is nothing like Dave & Buster's in this community, and we can't wait to provide locals and visitors with a seriously fun environment where they can enjoy great food and drinks, play games and cheer on their favorite sports team – all under one roof!"

Guests will enjoy hundreds of the latest and greatest arcade games, a chef-crafted menu and state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar filled with dozens of massive HDTV screens. Guests can also play more than 140 of the latest arcade games like Rampage and Typhoon, and the brand new multi-player VR attraction platform, featuring Jurassic World, an interactive experience that is the brand's first foray into VR. Hard-earned tickets can be redeemed with a trip to WIN! For a variety of prizes including Apple products Xbox games, sports memorabilia and more.

The mouth-watering menu combines fun and flavor in American fare with items including Ancho Caesar Lettuce Wraps, legendary burgers like the Buffalo Wing Burger & BBBacon Burger (featuring 3 types of bacon!), and all new dishes like Philly Cheesesteak Sliders & Goldfingers (hand breaded chicken fingers), Cheese Crusted Street Tacos and the Dip Trio (slow-smoked brisket jalapeno white queso, from-scratch guacamole and house-made vegetarian black bean dip served with fresh tortilla chips).

Dave & Buster's also offers one-of-a-kind cocktails like you've never seen before! The extensive beverage menu includes favorites like Adult Snow Cones, CoronaRitas, Luxe LITs, a Strawberry Watermelon Margarita made with strawberry flavored ice cubes, Glow Kones featuring a blinking, flashing glow cube and the all-new Frosé.

The new location features a D&B Sports Bar will offer the best game viewing experience in the South Bay to cheer on any sporting event, both college and professional! With massive screens everywhere and "better than stadium seating," you'll feel like you're at the game!

Not-to-be-missed specials include Happy Hour (Monday – Friday 4:30 – 7 p.m.), Late Night Happy Hour (Sunday – Thursday 10 p.m. – close) which include half-price cocktails, $2.50 Domestic Pints, $1 22oz drafts, $1 Off Glasses of Wine and $3 Off Bottles of Wine, 2 For Tuesday($2 Tacos, $2 Beers; All Day) and Half-Priced Games every Wednesday (All games of ½ price; All Day).

Dave & Buster's also features private event spaces to provide the perfect atmosphere for every occasion. From corporate events and meetings to birthday parties and team building activities, the Dave & Buster's team will work with every size event and budget to make planning easy, so you can focus on the FUN!

Dave & Buster's Torrance location is located in the Del Amo Fashion Center at 21880 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503.  Hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. – midnight and Friday—Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. For more information on Dave & Buster's, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 114 high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America and will open the 115th in Torrance, CA on Monday, June 11th. The exciting environment of Dave & Buster's also provides the perfect setting for corporate and group events. Each Dave & Buster's offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can't play anywhere else. For more information, visit www.daveandbusters.com.

Restaurant Opening, Grand Opening
Restaurants
Torrance - California - United States
Companies
