The Association of Corporate Counsel of St. Louis Hosts June 5 Diversity Summer Kick Off

* Events ST. LOUIS - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- The Association of Corporate Counsel Chapter of St. Louis (ACC STL), the pre-eminent professional development organization serving in-house counsel, will host its annual Diversity Summer Kick Off event Tues., June 5, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Anheuser Busch Visitors Center located at 1200 Lynch Street, St. Louis, MO, 63118.



The purpose of the event is for 2018 ACC Summer interns, the intern host companies and mentors, as well as ACC STL's 2018 Street Law Volunteers (Street Law is an annual event that teaches young people about the practice of law beyond the common court room appearance), to mingle with current members, learn about upcoming Chapter events, and discuss with law students the benefits and opportunities available with an in-house counsel career path.



Partnering with the ACC STL to host the event is Thompson Coburn, LLP, a current gold-level sponsor of the St. Louis Chapter.



"One of the ACC STL value propositions is to promote diversity and inclusion among our members, the companies our members represent, and within the legal community. ACC STL members represent corporations in a wide variety of industries with a global reach, and part of our commitment to our membership is to offer programming to network, educate and have fun," said Toni Douaihy, 2018 ACC STL President, and Macy's Vice President and Assistant General Counsel.



About the ACC STL:



The Association of Corporate Counsel of St. Louis (ACC STL), the pre-eminent professional development organization serving in-house counsel, was founded in 1987. The St. Louis chapter has more than 550 members who represent more than 100 organizations. During its 30-year-history, the ACC STL has grown to become one of the leading chapters in the country by its national association having been selected as "Chapter of the Year" three times with the most recent award in 2017. To learn more, please visit,



Ann Marie Mayuga

